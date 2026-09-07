Huddersfield Giants have announced the signing of young hooker Jeylan Hodgson from Championship side Goole Vikings, and in turn, accidentally leaked the impending arrival of Wigan Warriors star Kruise Leeming.

With the end of the Giants’ 2026 campaign now just a few days away, they have been announcing retentions over the last week or so: tying down both Harry Rushton and Adam Swift.

Following on from Jaimin Jolliffe, who will arrive from NRL side Gold Coast Titans, Hodgson has become Huddersfield’s second new signing for 2027.

The hooker – who is the nephew of former NRL ace Josh and the brother of current Leigh Leopards star Bailey – spent time both Down Under and in Hull FC’s youth ranks before playing 39 times across two seasons at Goole.

But as his signing was announced, so too was that of experienced Super League stalwart Leeming, a transfer exclusively revealed back in July by LoveRugbyLeague.

Huddersfield accidentally leak Kruise Leeming signing as Giants announce Jeylan Hodgson’s arrival

The press release for Hodgson’s signing announcement began: “Huddersfield Giants are delighted to offer a two-year full-time opportunity to the stand out young hooker in the Betfred Championship, Jeylan Hodgson, who will compliment an already star studded hooking line-up at the club in Zac Woolford and Kruise Leeming.”

That press release on the Giants’ website has since been altered, but they have now made official Leeming’s impending arrival.

Leeming – who enjoyed a successful stint with Huddersfield earlier in his career – is a Wigan player, but has spent the 2026 campaign out on loan in France at Catalans Dragons.

Warriors head coach Matt Peet was asked about a potential permanent departure last month, and admitted that Leeming may be on his way out as he is a first-choice hooker – and could not be guaranteed as much game time as he wants with them.

When Huddersfield choose to formally unveil Leeming remains to be seen.

As his arrival for 2027 was announced, young gun Hodgson said: “I’m really excited.

“I’ve been in a full-time environment before and I let that go, so this time around I want to prove everybody wrong.

“I’ve spoken with Jim (Lenihan, head coach). He came to watch me play for Goole on Saturday and he’s pleased to have me on board.

“I can learn a lot from Zac Woolford, he’s in my opinion one of the best hookers in the league, so I’m excited to learn a lot from him.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get started.”