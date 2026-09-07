Adam Cook is one of five Super League charged following the weekend’s fixtures after a hair pull on Tristan Sailor – but he has escaped a suspension.

Cook was involved in a notable moment during the closing stages of Leigh’s victory over St Helens on Friday evening, when he appeared to grab Sailor by the hair and pull him back as the Saints man attempted a break.

Sailor did not stay down after the incident, nor was it put on report – but it has been picked up by the Match Review Panel.

Adam Cook charged for hair pull

The Leopards star has been hit with a sanction from the Rugby Football League for the incident, with Cook charged and given a Grade B for the moment in question.

That is the same punishment Wigan’s Sam Walters got for a similar offence earlier in the season, but whereas Walters’ poor disciplinary record counted against him and triggered a ban, Cook is more fortunate.

This is his first charge of the year, meaning his disciplinary record was clean before the charge – and he only gets three points added to his overall record. He is therefore free to play for Leigh in their huge clash against Wakefield Trinity this weekend.

There was another possible hair pull incident from the weekend’s games involving Leeds Rhinos prop Matt Lodge, but he has been cleared of any such foul play.

Jez Litten has also not been charged for the moment that has caused a potentially serious injury to Huddersfield’s Sam Halsall, either. The Giants coach Jim Lenihan expressed his disappointment at a hip drop style tackle being missed by the on-field officials during Friday’s game at Hull KR.

However, the MRP have seemingly agreed with the referees and decided the tackle warranted no further action or punishment, meaning Litten is free to play against St Helens on Friday night.

Wakefield duo charged by RFL

There are charges for two of Wakefield’s most influential forwards following their win over Warrington Wolves. Isaiah Vagana has been charged with Grade B head contact while Trinity prop Mike McMeeken gets the same level of charge for a dangerous contact citation.

Neither have enough disciplinary points on their records for a suspension though – meaning the pair are free to play this weekend.

Huddersfield’s George King gets one point for a Grade A late contact on passer charge in the loss to Hull KR, while Castleford loanee Lazarus Vaalepu has been given a Grade B charge for a late contact on a Bradford Bulls player in their defeat at Odsal Stadium on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, there are two big charges from the high-profile brawl during London Broncos’ game against Swinton Lions on the weekend.

Broncos man Will Jones will face an RFL tribunal after a Grade F charge of punching, while Swinton’s Jordan Brown gets the same charge but a Grade E, meaning 18 points and a three-match ban that rules him out of the start of next season.

RFL charges from Super League Round 26