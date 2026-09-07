Bradford may welcome Esan Marsters back for their final game of the season against York Knights on Thursday, with his return to contention a shock boost for the Bulls.

Cook Islands international Marsters – who also has six caps on his CV for New Zealand – joined Bradford ahead of the 2026 campaign and their return to Super League.

The centre has not featured since April though, and when he tore his Achilles during a heavy defeat at Wakefield Trinity, it was anticipated that he would miss the remainder of the season.

Only earlier this month, an injury update from Bradford detailed that the 30-year-old would struggle to take to the field again in 2026.

But having made great progress in recent weeks, that return could come on Thursday night at the LNER Community Stadium.

Bradford hoping for long-term absentee Esan Marsters to make shock return in York clash

After beating Castleford Tigers on home soil last weekend, Bradford – who are in the midst of a huge injury crisis – could yet avoid finishing bottom of Super League.

Heading into Round 27, the Bulls are locked together on 14 competition points with both Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon, head coach Kurt Haggerty explained: “The only possible change from the Castleford squad is if Esan gets through Wednesday’s training.

“There could be a conversation to be had, but it’s very much touch and go at the moment.

“There are a lot of boxes that need to be ticked, but I know Esan is desperate to play.

“We’ve got to do our due diligence, but I’ll go off Esan and what my medical staff tell me.

“If Esan wants to play and we’re good to go, he’ll play.”

Auckland-born Marsters has so far clocked up 77 appearances across all competitions in the British game between his stints at Huddersfield, Salford Red Devils and Bradford.

Including his ten games to date for the Bulls, his overall career appearance tally sits at 189 – with games played in the NRL for Wests Tigers, North Queensland Cowboys and Gold Coast Titans before moving to Super League with Huddersfield in 2023.

Loghan Lewis, who he made the move from Salford to Odsal alongside ahead of 2026, had also hoped to return for their final game of the season – but his knee issue has not cleared up.

Haggerty detailed: “It’s highly unlikely (Lewis will play against York).

“He’s been to see a specialist and he may need a clean out (of his knee).”