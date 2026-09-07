Swinton Lions ace Jordan Brown has landed a three-match ban, and London Broncos star Will Jones could yet be in for an even harsher punishment following last weekend’s mass brawl.

Saturday afternoon saw Championship table-toppers London round off the regular season at home against lowly Swinton, with the game inconsequential in terms of the ladder.

The Broncos streamed the game live on their YouTube channel and cantered to a 66-18 victory to ensure they’d end the regular season with 23 wins from their 24 league games.

But with the result long since put beyond doubt, it was a huge brawl between the two sides in the 78th minute which has dominated headlines – and the Match Review Panel (MRP) have not taken long to dish out punishments.

London and Swinton land hefty disciplinary charges following huge brawl in Championship clash

Swinton front-rower Brown and London debutant Jones were at the heart of the brawl, and both received red cards on the day.

Remarkably, neither of the pair had any disciplinary charges on their record in the last 12 months. But one has now been banned, and the other will undoubtedly be sat down sooner rather than later.

Brown has been hit with a Grade E charge for punching, receiving 18 penalty points which warrants a three-match ban.

As touched on already, Swinton’s season is now over: so he won’t serve those games until the start of 2027. Each club can use up to two friendlies to count towards suspensions, so the reality is Brown will probably miss only one competitive match.

But Jones’ wait to find out how long he’ll be suspended for goes on having received a Grade F charge for punching, meaning his fate will be decided at a tribunal.

The Broncos will be able to appeal the charge, should they wish, but risk five additional penalty points being added to whatever punishment Jones receives if they do so unsuccessfully.

As a minimum, it’s expected Jones will receive at least the same number of penalty points as Brown – and if the higher grading of the charge remains, potentially even more.

Jason Demetriou’s side begin their play-off campaign this weekend on home soil against Doncaster.

Disciplinary charges from London and Swinton’s punch-up…

Jordan Brown (Swinton) – Grade E Punching – 18 Penalty Points – Total Points: 18 – Three-match suspension

Will Jones (London) – Grade F Punching – Penalty Points TBC – Total Points: 0* – Refer to Tribunal

* Will Jones’ Penalty Points tally currently sits at 0, pending the outcome of his tribunal