With just one round remaining in the 2026 Super League season, a number of clubs have now concluded their home campaigns.

It’s been another bumper year for attendances, with records tumbling across the board – but how did the weekend’s games fare on the attendance front?

For the most part, we’d say pretty good. Here’s how they all performed..

Bradford Bulls 32-22 Castleford Tigers: 6,786

A below-par crowd figure at Odsal to start off Round 26, with Bradford Bulls failing to bring in 7,000 fans for their West Yorkshire derby with Castleford Tigers.

There was mitigation; the conditions at Odsal were horrific, it was a dead rubber and a Thursday night game. But it was a disappointing end to what has been a great year in terms of attendances for the Bulls. They will hope to go even higher on the crowd front in 2027.

Leigh Leopards 48-10 St Helens: 9,589

A huge number in context of what Leigh usually attract for their big game against St Helens; way above their seasonal average and deservedly so for a game of such importance.

The Leopards’ Den was near enough full as Adrian Lam’s side secured their place in the play-offs – and ensured St Helens’ lengthy run making the end-of-season shake-up finally came to an end.

Hull KR 36-6 Huddersfield Giants: 11,541

It’s common these days for Craven Park to be practically full – and that’s what it was on Friday evening as the defending Super League champions booked their place in the play-offs. It’s not been a vintage year for Hull KR, but they’re still attracting big crowds in East Hull.

Toulouse Olympique 44-30 Hull FC: 7,360

A much bigger than usual crowd in Toulouse on Friday evening to see Sylvain Houles’ side finish their home campaign in some style.

There was a concert on afterwards which undoubtedly added to the attendance, but over 7,000 is a great return for a side who really deserve plenty of people in France watching them given what they’ve shown this season.

Wakefield Trinity 25-18 Warrington Wolves: 9,057

The DIY Kitchens Stadium was packed to the rafters again on Saturday afternoon – and barring a mathematical miracle in the final round of the season, it’ll be busy again in the opening round of the play-offs after Wakefield took a decisive step towards home advantage in the first week with a big win over Warrington.

Catalans Dragons 16-28 York Knights: N/A

There was no crowd figure delivered for the Dragons’ last home game of 2026 at the time of writing.

Leeds Rhinos 8-40 Wigan Warriors: 19,698

There were records set for all the right reasons at AMT Headingley on Saturday night. The biggest crowd for a Leeds-Wigan game since all the way back in 1994, and the home of the Rhinos was a complete sell-out for the first time in 2026. It was Wigan who came up trumps on the field though, with a commanding win to move to the brink of the League Leaders’ Shield.