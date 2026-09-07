Jez Litten learns disciplinary fate after feared leg break incident

Jez Litten has not been charged my Match Review Panel that resulted in an injury to Huddersfield Giants star Sam Halsall.

The England and Hull KR hooker was involved in an incident that, according to Huddersfield boss Jim Lenihan, had potentially resulted in Halsall breaking his leg. Lenihan felt the tackle was a hip drop.

Speaking after the game, Lenihan said: “We lose a man for the whole game and then we lose a man with a hip drop in the first half as well with Sam Halsall and it looks like he could have got a broken leg.”

He added: “We don’t have an x-ray machine in the room but there’s some thought at the moment. He’s in a boot so that’s going to have to get looked at it.

“I thought it was pretty bad looking at it, it wasn’t a real good situation for him. The poor kid has had a lot of dramas with his legs and for that to happen today was certainly heart-breaking for him if it’s as bad as it could be.”

However, after reviewing the incident, MRP decided that the offence was not worthy of a charge and as a result, Litten has received no disciplinary points and is free to play in the Robins’ final regular-season clash with St Helens on Friday night.

Had he been charged, Litten could have been in hot water. When a charge results in an injury, players can be handed additional disciplinary points, on the basis it is recorded at the time that the injured player had been removed as a result of the incident.

In the end, that is not applicable as Litten has not been charged and is good to go heading into the closing rounds of the season.

No suspensions have been handed out across the competition this week. Four players, Isaiah Vagana, Mike McMeeken, Lazarus Vaalepu and Adam Cook, have all been fined for varying incidents.