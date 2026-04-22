Bradford Bulls hit transfer snag in pursuit of Castleford Tigers star

Bradford Bulls have emerged as potential suitors for Castleford Tigers’ Zac Cini – but there’s a catch.

The Bulls are in the midst of a horrific injury crisis that has left them with just 15 available players heading into their clash with Hull KR on Saturday.

That has seen them show interest in Cini, the Tigers outside back who Love Rugby League revealed earlier this week had been made available to clubs.

Bradford are particularly struggling in the outside backs, making their interest in Cini obvious. But the issue is that they are not currently in a position to strike a deal to land the Australian.

That’s because Bradford already have 10 quota players registered, the maximum allowance for Super League clubs. As such, they are not able to sign any more, unless one departs.

That is an option Bradford are now exploring, though a number of their current quota players are injured, meaning interest in their services across other clubs is highly unlikely.

The Bulls are considering their options and are keen to get a deal done to ease their issues, though there is no apparent solution as it stands.

Cini’s future has been unclear since the off-season, with the player offered to several clubs at the end of the 2025 campaign. A move never materialised and injuries have seen him play regularly for Ryan Carr’s side this year.

However, he was dropped for Castleford’s win over Wigan Warriors on Sunday, with teenager Jenson Windley given the nod at fullback instead.

He has subsequently been offered to other clubs, with Bradford emerging as a club keen to sign him. But for now, the Bulls need to move someone out to bring him in.

The Tigers, meanwhile, are on the lookout for a new fullback with Blake Taaffe out for the season with an ACL injury.

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