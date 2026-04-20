Leeds Rhinos star Maika Sivo is among seven Super League players to have been hit with a disciplinary charge by the Match Review Panel following Round 8, but nobody has been banned.

Winger Sivo notched another try in Leeds’ big 56-22 win at Huddersfield Giants on Friday night, taking his tally for the year up to 15 across all competitions in just eight appearances.

He lands one penalty point for making late contact on a passer during that game at the Accu Stadium.

Young St Helens forward Noah Stephens has followed suit, earning the same punishment for the same offence following a try-scoring display in their 24-14 victory at Hull FC on Thursday night.

Leeds Rhinos and St Helens stars among 7 charged by Match Review Panel

Sivo and Stephens account for two of five Super League players charged with the same offence – alongside Toulouse Olympique’s Lambert Belmas, Bradford Bulls’ Leon Ruan and York Knights’ Xavier Va’a.

Of those, Belmas and Ruan have received one penalty point – but Va’a has landed three for his late hit on Leigh Leopards full-back Gareth O’Brien which saw him sin-binned by referee Tara Jones.

Off-season Knights recruit Va’a had scored a try earlier in the first half before seeing yellow, and Leigh went on to win that clash at the LNER Community Stadium 18-6.

The other two charges following Round 8 come for Castleford Tigers’ George Hirst and Toulouse’s Cesar Rouge.

Hirst committed a Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift during Sunday afternoon’s win away against former club Wigan Warriors, and has been hit with three penalty points.

Rouge meanwhile has been stung for Grade B Dangerous Contact made during Olympique’s 46-0 home defeat to Hull KR on Friday evening, and also receives three points on his record.

Crucially, none of the players charged are anywhere near the six-point total required to warrant a ban, so all will be free to play in their respective Round 9 fixtures.

A full run through of this week’s disciplinary charges…