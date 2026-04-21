Castleford Tigers star offered to clubs for immediate transfer

Castleford Tigers player Zac Cini is once again facing an uncertain future after clubs were informed of his availability.

The Australian was a notable omission from the Tigers squad for their shock win over Wigan Warriors, being named as 18th man as teenager Jenson Windley took his spot at fullback.

Cini, who is in his second season at the Tigers, was made available to clubs during the off-season and appeared to be on the outer, but injuries across the squad have seen him play regularly this year.

But Love Rugby League has been informed that the outside back has once again been made available to clubs, and with Windley taking his spot last weekend, he now appears to be looking at an exit from the Tigers once again.

It comes at a time when the Tigers are openly looking for a fullback to bolster their squad, with first-choice talent Blake Taaffe out for the season with an ACL injury. They are expected to finalise a deal for a new recruit shortly.

25-year-old Cini joined the club from Parramatta Eels’ New South Wales Cup squad, where he had scored 30 tries in 63 appearances. He had previously made four NRL appearances for Wests Tigers.

Since joining Cas last season he has played 28 games, scoring five tries. However, his time at the One Bore Stadium does now appear to be coming to an end, with his move out of the squad appearing to be the beginning of the end.

Of course, if Cini was to move on, it would open up a quota spot and salary cap space. Castleford have been working hard to secure new recruits for both now and 2027. Four deals have been secured for next season, with Robbie Mulhern, Jack Brown, Ben McNamara and Tyler Dupree all set to join Ryan Carr’s squad next season.