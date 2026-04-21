Bradford Bulls are down to their last fit 15 players in training ahead of Saturday’s clash with Super League champions Hull KR: with centre Esan Marsters’ season over.

Marsters became Bradford’s latest long-term injury victim during last weekend’s defeat to Wakefield Trinity when he left the field with an Achilles injury. It has now materialised that Marsters torn his Achilles – meaning surgery and a lengthy recovery that ensures he won’t play again in 2026.

“Esan Marsters will be out for the season, he’s snapped his Achilles,” Kurt Haggerty said.

“Esan is pretty down, but we’ve got a really good support system around him. He’s pretty disappointed. It hurts us as a playing group, but ultimately we’ll support Esan and his family more than anything.”

There is bad news elsewhere too. Joe Mellor is out long-term with a meniscus tear, while prop Jack Ormondroyd is also in doubt of featuring during Saturday’s game against the champions.

Haggerty added: “Joe Mellor is seeing a specialist on Monday and will be out for a long period of time, it doesn’t look great, and Jack Ormondroyd is 50/50 at the moment for the game on the weekend.

That has left the Bulls with a full-blown injury crisis – and Haggerty admits they have been left with no option but to go into the loan market.

He added: “We’ve trained with 15 players, so right now I don’t know what Saturday looks like. I don’t think we’ve got one outside-back spare. We’ve got our two starting centres out, we’ve got Luke Hooley out, Guy Armitage out – it’s an ever-growing list.

“It’s something we’ve discussed (entering the loan market). We had the mentality of next man up – but there’s no men left. We’ll keep going, and whoever we’ve got, in whatever positions, I’m sure they’ll all step up and do a job for the club.”