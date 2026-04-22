Hull FC CEO Richie Myler has admitted he did not want to risk missing out on Steve McNamara to rivals Hull KR after speaking for the first time since the John Cartwright saga.

Myler has come under scrutiny since it emerged that Cartwright would leave the Black and Whites to make way for McNamara, with the handling of the situation coming under fire.

Cartwright held a fiery press conference a week after being informed of the club’s decision, saying he felt disrespected by the nature of the decision.

Now, Myler has provided his version of events. Speaking to Love Rugby League, he detailed how things unfolded and the nature of developments behind the scenes.

“Me and John had a conversation on the Monday in person before the derby in his office,” he said. “It was a short conversation, it lasted no longer than 10 minutes. My understanding of that conversation was clear, obviously John recalls that probably slightly different and that’s led to the events that have come out of that, but from that meeting, the conversation to John was that look, the club has made a decision that in 27 we’re going to go in a different direction.

“He still had the full support of us for 26 and that was the message, but I wanted him and the intent of that was so that he heard it from me and from the board and not from a newspaper or an article speculating for months about who potentially was coming in to replace him without knowing that. Maybe it’s a failing from me that I didn’t deliver that message as clear as John needed it. Following that, I had a conversation with Andrew straight from that meeting in which Andrew then had an hour phone call with John and reiterated a lot of those points and explained to him the situation that we’re in and how we’re still fully committed to him for 26.

“So for me there was a clear understanding of what we were doing as a club and then part of, I don’t want to get into contractual things, but part of John’s contract we had to inform him in writing with that decision. So that was also done via, and there’s been some narrative about him being informed by email and that’s been erected, but that isn’t strictly true because we wouldn’t do that. The intention of this was to be up front and open with him and tell him, even though he didn’t enjoy getting that message.”

Myler admitted that conversations with McNamara had started before Cartwright was made aware of the club’s decision to move in a different direction, a scenario largely influenced by the fact many Super League clubs, including Hull KR, were on the lookout for a new coach.

“The speed in which it happened was all partly down to circumstance. I mean, if you look at the market of English coaches at the moment, Huddersfield just let Robinson go. You’ve got the situation with Brad Arthur at Leeds.

“I mean, I don’t want to talk about all the coaches, but there’s a noise around that. And then the big and obvious one is that Willie Peters has decided he’s leaving Hull KR. So in my head, I’m sat there thinking, well, I think we need a bit more.

“And I know there’s a guy that’s in an assistant role at Warrington with that situation going on. I didn’t want to miss an opportunity. And quite frankly, I think I would, if I was sat in a different position, if you think let’s fast forward 12 months and Steve McNamara was the head coach of Hull KR and I had an opportunity not to take it, and I didn’t take it, I think we’d be having a different conversation because I think our fan base would be extremely annoyed. So I didn’t want to miss an opportunity, the timeline and the timing in which it happened, unfortunately affected John and John’s position. But our intention was to be honest with him and tell him, but this is the situation, this is what we’re doing.”

Myler also addressed Cartwright’s comments about lack of recruitment that has taken place at the club this year, despite Liam Knight’s departure and the season-ending injury to Will Pryce. Cartwright said players had been identified to bolster the squad, but hadn’t been pursure.

“We’ve had numerous meetings of players and lists and we’ve gone through them and ultimately there wasn’t the right individual to bring into that group that we thought was going to add to us.

“Yes there was players presented, I won’t name a couple but there was people presented in different positions and the decision was made to give other people a chance. I think you’ve seen from Logan Moy, we could have brought a full back in but I feel like Logan’s really grasped his opportunity.

“But no I was slightly disappointed with the comment because we are a collective and everything I’ve ever done since I’ve come in has been a collective, it’s not me signing players. I have ultimately a final say and between me and the coach it is a decision that we make together.

“I was disappointed with that but equally I understood his frustration, I understood that and the facts are right we didn’t Liam Knight left and we didn’t replace him. That whole Liam Knight situation became difficult to manage but I thought that the club dealt with it in the right way.”