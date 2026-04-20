Castleford boss Ryan Carr reiterated his desire to tie Krystian Mapapalangi long-term after the Tigers’ star man helped to inspire their remarkable win at Wigan Warriors.

Off-season recruit Mapapalangi scored a try in each half and wreaked havoc down Wigan’s right edge consistently in Sunday afternoon’s clash at The Brick Community Stadium.

He has been the standout in a Tigers side which had won just one of their opening seven Super League games of the year prior to Sunday’s success, and despite his best efforts, they were behind at the break.

But a scintillating second half display including his second try of the day saw Carr’s side score 18 unanswered points to earn a memorable 24-14 victory, with that Cas’ first win at Wigan since September 2017!

‘He’s what we knew we bought, that’s why we went and bought him. He just needed an opportunity and someone to believe in him’

Burwood-born Mapapalangi now has three Super League tries to his name, and his starring role in Sunday’s win helped Cas to climb off the foot of the table.

Post-match, head coach Carr had high praise as he said: “He’s what we knew we bought, that’s why we went and bought him. He just needed an opportunity and someone to believe in him.

“We knew he was a talented player and a really good person, that’s why we went after him.

“I’m really happy he’s here with us, he’s done a great job for us. I’m going to keep challenging him to get better, too, because I think there’s more in him.

“The biggest thing for him was an opportunity to showcase what he could do. He’s been given that, and he’s taken it with both hands. I’m really proud of him.

“A lot of the time, you don’t know how good you can be until you get given an opportunity to be that good, and I still think there’s heaps more in him.”

Mapapalangi, who only turned 23 in November, penned a two-year deal with Cas as he arrived from Down Under, where he’d featured six times in the NRL for Newcastle Knights, but never really cracked first-grade.

After an electric start, no secret has been made that the Tigers hope to pin him down long-term, with the centre able to speak to clubs about 2028 and beyond from November 1 as things stand.

Carr reiterated: “We’d love to keep him with us for a long time. He’s happy, he’s in a good space, playing some really good footy in our system.

“You help each other get better, that’s the way it should be. I love coaching him.”