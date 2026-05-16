Hull KR boss Willie Peters admits there’s concern Arthur Mourgue has ruptured his pec again having just spent three months on the sidelines.

Mourgue has been out of action since mid-February, when he ruptured his pec in Rovers’ World Club Challenge triumph over NRL kings Brisbane Broncos.

The France international made his return in Saturday evening’s narrow 20-16 victory at Leigh Leopards as the Robins clocked up an eighth consecutive victory across all competitions.

But his return was cut short as he was forced from the field with 18 minutes left on the clock.

Arthur Mourgue injury update as Hull KR coach reveals worst fears

Speaking post-match, KR head coach Peters made no secret of the concern around Mourgue, who now appears likely to spend more time in the stands.

When asked whether the injury was a recurrence of the pec problem, he said: “We’re hoping not, he needs to get scans. There’s not a great deal I can say at the moment.

“There’s a possibility it’s not (a recurrence), but there’s a strong possibility it could be, let’s just wait and see.

“I just hope it’s not what he had last time.”

Peters had opted to throw Mourgue back in, with Jack Broadbent dropped to the bench despite a strong period of form over the last few weeks.

The Rovers boss explained: “It’s probably the hardest decision I’ve had to make in coaching so far.

Jack had slow start to the season, but in the last five weeks, he’s been outstanding. All you need to do is look what he did when he came on the field today.

Naturally, he was upset in the week, but he was our best trainer in terms of attitude. We had a poor main session this week and I highlighted his attitude.

He’s matured a lot, he’s grown a lot and he’s important to what we do, he’s so valuable to our team.

Karl Lawton latest outlined

Elsewhere, overseas ace Karl Lawton battled through a broken nose picked up early on at the Leopards’ Den, being withdrawn 14 minutes in before returning to help see out the game.

Peters joked: “He was a handsome man before the game!”

But with Wembley on the horizon, he continued: “Karl’s pretty sore, that’s for sure. It’s a tough game and that was a physical game, that’s why we love it.

“It’s not nice when you see players breaking their nose, but unfortunately it is part of the game.

“I’m proud of the way he played on, and then came back on in the second half, he did his job.

“Our physios and doctors will have to have a look, he got through today on adrenaline. We’ll see how he is next week.”