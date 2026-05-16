Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam says Tesi Niu’s late withdrawal from Saturday evening’s defeat to Hull KR was a precautionary measure, but admitted he probably won’t feature next weekend against Hull FC.

Niu picked up a minor hamstring issue in Leigh’s win over in France at Catalans Dragons a fortnight ago, but was not expected to have to miss any games.

But having been named in Lam’s starting 13 to take on KR on Saturday evening, he was then missing when the teams emerged for kick-off.

AJ Towse replaced him, slotting in on the wing as Innes Senior moved into the centres to fill the gap left by Niu.

Leigh coach delivers Tesi Niu injury update following fresh setback ahead of Hull KR defeat

The Leopards were eventually beaten 20-16 in a humdinger of a clash on home soil by the reigning Super League champions, with their cross-city rivals Hull FC being Leigh’s next opponents.

Post-match on Saturday, head coach Lam explained: “Tesi pulling out isn’t ideal, it rattles the cage of the group as they walk out the dressing room.

“It’s a tough decision I end up making because I’d rather him not make that worse during the game.

“He trained and got through the week, but I made a tough call on that, which unsettles the team before kick-off.

“It didn’t look like that upset them too much at the start of the game.”

Earlier in the season, Lam made the decision not to risk prop Robbie Mulhern in a game at York Knights due to a persistent calf issue which has plagued him for a number of seasons.

The front-rower then started the following game, but lasted just seven minutes, and remains injured now.

On Niu’s hamstring problem, Lam continued: “It’s just precautionary, he felt it grab.

“With all of the injuries we’ve had, the last thing we need is for him to go (out) long-term with that.

“Hull FC, he probably won’t play in that. Then we’ve got the Wembley weekend (of the Challenge Cup final) in which we don’t play.

“I think him and Robbie (Mulhern) will be back for the Castleford game.”