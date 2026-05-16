Matt Peet insists Liam Farrell will be fit for the Challenge Cup Final after missing Wigan Warriors’ win over Leeds Rhinos with a calf injury.

The veteran back-rower was a notable absentee as the Warriors picked up another big victory, with Sam Walters playing in the back-row in his absence.

Farrell is not likely to play next week in a dress rehearsal of the Wembley final, with the Warriors heading to take on Hull KR at Sewell Group Craven Park before heading to London the week after.

Explaining Farrell’s status, Peet said: “He wasn’t rested, but he’s got a tight calf. It made sense, but he’ll be okay.”

The wider challenge for Peet is what sort of team to play against the Robins next week, one out from their latest major final under the head coach.

Clubs tend to rest players before the Final, with Peet indicating he is likely to do the same, albeit he was unsure to what extent ahead of next Thursday’s contest, the first time Wigan will have taken on the Robins since their Grand Final defeat at Old Trafford.

“I’ve had this challenge before, and I think it’s very much player-by-player. Some lads – it may be disciplinary points, it may be a niggle, or it could be a range of things.

“It’ll be done with the intention of getting a performance, but also about being intelligent around individual players.”

Another concern is Sam Eseh, who hobbled off in the second half. Giving an update on the injury, Peet explained: “He said he was starting to pick something in his knee when I spoke to him but that was his opinion, not the physios, so we’ll find out.”

The win leaves Wigan fifth in Super League, four points adrift of league leaders St Helens after eleven rounds of the campaign.