Leigh’s winning run came to an end on Saturday evening as they were edged out 20-16 on home soil by reigning Super League champions Hull KR, who clocked up an eighth victory on the spin across all competitions.

Live from the press box, our Leopards ratings…

David Armstrong – 7

Armstrong’s first start since rupturing his ACL last season produced a few lively moments, and in the most part, he did what he had to do in defence. Halted by a mouthguard-enforced HIA towards the end of the first half, and returned to play until the hour-mark.

AJ Towse – 7

Towse was drafted in to play at the eleventh hour due to Tesi Niu being unavailable. The youngster knocked on just before the half-hour mark and KR went in front on the back of it, but on the whole, he showed up well, with plenty of positive attacking involvements towards the end.

Innes Senior – 6

Senior had to shift into the centre to replace Niu late on. When Leigh put him there earlier this year, he took to it like a duck to water, but that wasn’t the case today. KR targeted that flank, and punctured through on numerous occasions. His attacking contributions must be noted, though, and he helped the Leopards to get back into it late on.

Umyla Hanley – 6

Hanley enjoyed a bright start, and stood up well in defence throughout, but faded with the ball in hand as Rovers took hold of the game. A great assist for Charnley, though!

Josh Charnley – 7

Charnley stood up well to the vast majority of what was thrown at him defensively, and then delivered in attack when given the opportunity, taking his try well to kickstart what promised to be a comeback.

Adam Cook – 7

Cook was one of few bright sparks for Leigh on what ended up a poor evening, hurting KR early on with a quality kicking game having enjoyed a couple of improved performances in recent weeks. This was on the positive side, but he did produce a couple of second half errors, including a dramatic knock on late on. Ended two from four with the boot, but the two missed were from distance.

Lachlan Lam – 5

Lam was’t involved in the game anywhere near as much as he needed to be for Leigh to come out on top of this clash. Was so, so close to completing the comeback late on but for a tremendous last-ditch Joe Burgess tackle which felled him and forced a knock on.

Joe Ofahengaue – 8

A monstrous display from Ofahengaue again, evidenced by KR’s flurry of tries coming at the back end of the first half once he’d left the action. The Leopards’ standout.

Edwin Ipape – 8

Ipape showed glimpses of his best right the way through the 80 minutes, but not enough of those moments really came to fruition in terms of any points being scored. He grabbed an assist for Jack Hughes and couldn’t have done much more to get Lachlan Lam over the line!

Owen Trout – 7

A couple of big stints from Trout, who is taking injured team-mate Robbie Mulhern’s place in the front-row at the moment. No player on the field made more tackles than he did in the first half, and having been given a breather, he returned again for the last 15 minutes.

Frankie Halton – 7

A trademark display with plenty of work from Halton, who clocked up his 150th career appearance against his former club.

Jacob Alick-Wiencke – 7

Alick-Wiencke enjoyed a really good start to the game, and crashed over for the opening try of the game 15 minutes in before putting a HUGE shot on former Leopards ace Tom Amone soon after. We didn’t see as much of the Papua New Guinean in the second half, but he did pierce through late on and looked to have set Cook away only for him to knock it on.

Isaac Liu – 7

Liu delivered another 51 minutes which oozed class on both sides of the ball, with the only real blip of note a knock-on midway through the first half. Showed some great hands n the build-up to Alick-Wiencke’s try.

Jack Hughes (Interchange) – 6

A big stint from Hughes had plenty of improvement points to pick up on, but he did his job well on the whole and ended his time on the field with a try courtesy of a great line.

Louis Brogan (Interchange) – N/A

Brogan only had around a ten-minute stint early on in the second half.

Bailey Hodgson (Interchange) – 6

Hodgson played 30 minutes across two stints on his return from a PCL injury. The last 20 of the game were planned, the ten played at the end of the first half while Armstrong had a HIA weren’t! A few bright sparks from Hodgson, who’ll continue to grow back into his best over the next few weeks.

Liam Horne (Interchange) – 6

It was a poor start from Horne who was beaten far too easily by Elliot Minchella moments after entering the action as KR powered over for one of their tries. The utility improved from there on in though, barring a knock-on early doors in the second half.