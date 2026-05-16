London Broncos pair Elliot Wallis and Gairo Voro are among six players to have landed penalty points from the Match Review Panel (MRP).

The two charges to Broncos stars come following last weekend’s 64-0 victory at home against Midlands Hurricanes, with Jason Demetriou’s side maintaining their 100% record this term in the Championship.

Winger Wallis has been hit with a ‘Grade B Dangerous Contact’ charge, yielding three penalty points. Those are his first points in the last 12 months, so he is only halfway to the required tally for a suspension, though is fined.

Papua New Guinea international Voro meanwhile has also landed his first penalty points since arriving in the UK ahead of this season, though his offence is a more serious one.

Voro has been hit with a ‘Grade C Dangerous Throw/Lift’ charge and landed five penalty points. He avoids a suspension, but the next time he commits an offence, it will produce a ban.

London Broncos duo and Hull FC youngster among 6 hit with disciplinary charges

Elsewhere in the Championship, stalwart forward Mitch Clark has received three penalty points for a ‘Grade B striking’ offence in Newcastle Thunder’s 54-6 victory over Rochdale Hornets.

Hull FC youngster Charlie Cullen-Thomas is also cited by the MRP following a 26-10 defeat away against Wigan Warriors in the Reserves League.

Cullen-Thomas – who joined the Airlie Birds ahead of 2026 following a successful trial – sees three points put on his record for a ‘Grade B Head Contact charge’.

Rounding things off are two charges in the women’s game, with the first to Grace Short of Leeds Rhinos following their 30-14 defeat to St Helens in the semi-finals of the Women’s Challenge Cup.

Short sees three points on her record for a ‘Grade B striking’ charge, while the other offence in the women’s game has landed York Valkyrie’s Rhiannion Marshall a three-match ban!

Marshall has been charged by the MRP following Valkyrie’s 52-0 defeat to Wigan Warriors in last weekend’s cup semi-finals, landing 18 penalty points for ‘Grade E Dangerous Contact’.

Accordingly, unless Valkyrie decide to appeal and are successful, Marshall will now have to miss a chunk of games at the beginning of the new Women’s Super League season.

A round-up of the latest disciplinary charges can be seen in full below…