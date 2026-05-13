James Batchelor is expected to miss Hull KR’s two games prior to the Challenge Cup final after being stood down by the Rugby Football League (RFL) due to concussion protocols.

Back-rower Batchelor – who is inching closer to the milestone of 100 appearances for the Robins – scored two tries in last weekend’s 32-12 Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Warrington Wolves in Doncaster.

During that contest, he was removed from the field for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) following a collision with a Wire man which ultimately saw him land penalty points from the Match Review Panel earlier this week.

The Robins ace passed that HIA and returned to finish the semi-final at the Eco-Power Stadium, but it has now been confirmed that he has been stood down on mandatory 12-day protocols.

Hull KR suffer fresh James Batchelor injury blow ahead of Leigh clash as James Batchelor stood down

Due to Rovers’ schedule, Batchelor will now have to miss Super League clashes against both Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors.

Willie Peters’ side travel to the Leopards’ Den this weekend before welcoming Wigan to Craven Park on May 21.

Batchelor’s return to action, providing all goes to plan, will come in the Challenge Cup final against Wigan at Wembley on May 30.

KR announced the blow via social media on Wednesday afternoon, writing: “Due to league-wide concussion protocols, the RFL have decided to stand James Batchelor down for a 12-day period in order to undertake the graduated concussion return-to-play protocol.

“James will continue to be monitored and supported by the club’s medical and performance staff throughout this process, with player welfare remaining the club’s highest priority.”

Following an inconsistent start to the campaign which included defeats to York Knights, Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons as well as their World Club Challenge triumph over Brisbane Broncos, the Robins have won seven games in a row across all competitions.