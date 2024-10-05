6 conclusions from Wigan Warriors’ win over Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors will face Hull KR in the Super League Grand Final next Saturday in what is set to be an absolute blockbuster at Old Trafford.

The Warriors ran in six tries to thrash the borough rivals Leigh 38-0 to confirm their return to Old Trafford. Love Rugby League was in attendance at the Brick Community Stadium: here’s our main takeaways and conclusions from Wigan’s comfortable semi-final victory.

A new name on the trophy – or a veteran’s name on the trophy?

The stage for the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford is set. Will the winners be newcomers Hull KR or veterans Wigan?

Both teams deserve to be at the big dance next week, as is evident by the fact that they finished inside the top two at the end of the regular campaign.

Next Saturday at Old Trafford is going to be an absolute belter. The league’s best two teams all year going hammer and tongs on the biggest stage in front of a packed house at the Theatre of Dreams.

This year’s final has all the ingredients to be one of the best in years.

Wigan have chance to write history

The Warriors are in the Super League Grand Final – again – and have chance to write more history at Old Trafford next week.

Peet’s side have the chance to complete the treble for the first time in the Super League era: and the fourth time in the club’s entire history, having previous claimed all three trophies in the 1991-92, 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons.

If the Cherry and Whites win at Old Trafford next week, they would become only the fourth team to win the treble in the Super League era, joining Bradford Bulls, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens in an exclusive club.

It wasn’t Leigh’s night – but it has been another unforgettable season

It wasn’t the night for the Leopards, who are comfortably second best against a Wigan side who will head into next week’s semi-final against Hull KR as favourites to retain their Super League title.

But we should probably take a nod to Adrian Lam’s side, who have enjoyed a stunning second half turnaround to even reach the play-offs.

After the first eight rounds of the campaign, the Leopards were sitting inside the bottom three in Super League and they looked a far cry away from making the top six.

However, Lam’s side were boosted by returning players from the treatment room and went on a surge in the second half of the season, winning 11 of their last 13 matches heading into the semi-final clash with Wigan.

Leigh will have to wait a little longer to reach their maiden Grand Final – but they can certainly be proud of how Lam’s side have fared in 2024.

The Warriors dynasty

Should Wigan retain their Super League crown at Old Trafford next week, then they will have picked up the last SIX trophies available to them in a row.

They’ve won back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time in the club’s history, they won last year’s Grand Final, they beat Penrith Panthers back in February to lift the World Club Challenge trophy and they defeated Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley earlier this year.

It is a, quite frankly, ridiculous stat. Six out of six trophies. Peet’s side have created a dynasty over the last couple of years: and will no doubt leave a legacy like their rivals St Helens have over recent years.

It’s three years to the day that Peet was appointed as head coach of his hometown club, and we’re not sure if anyone could have predicted the team would be this successful, this early.

A 20-year Super League play-off record attendance

The Warriors broke a 20-year Super League attendance record in their Battle of the Borough semi-final against neighbours Leigh, with 20,511 being the crowd inside the Brick Community Stadium.

It surpassed every other play-off crowd in the past 20 years, dating back to 2004 when THREE separate crowds in excess of 20,000 watched games on the road to Old Trafford.

The Wigan-Leigh clash was only the fifth time in Super League play-off history that figure has been reached.

It didn’t quite beat Wigan’s own record against St Helens – which is the biggest play-off gate in history – at 21,790, but they came remarkably close: and the crowd perhaps represents growth in Super League this season.

Bevan French’s milestone

It was a special night for Bevan French in more ways than one. Not only did he help his Wigan side reach Old Trafford, but he also made his 100th appearance in Super League.

The Australian speedster has played all those games in the cherry and white jersey of Wigan having arrived at the club midway through the 2019 campaign.

He has been nothing short of a sensation in Super League: and everyone can probably agree that he is one of the most entertaining players the competition has seen.

SATURDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

👉 Leeds Rhinos close in on move for Queensland Cup forward as Brad Arthur’s recruitment drive continues

👉 Liam Farrell’s Wigan Warriors absence explained with potential Grand Final fitness unclear

👉 Jackson Hastings addresses possible Super League return and NRL future