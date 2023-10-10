Quiz: Can you name every Man of Steel winner from the Super League era?

There have been 27 winners of the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award in the Super League era – but can you name them all?

Well, we’ve already given you three (maybe four, if you’re smart) with our featured image – Salford’s Brodie Croft, ex-Castleford star Luke Gale and Sam Tomkins of Wigan and Catalans.

But you’ll do well to get 100 per cent on this quiz. If you do, you’ll be awarded the ‘rugby league anorak’ title by yours truly here at Love Rugby League HQ.

Unsurprisingly, St Helens have scooped the most Man of Steel awards in the summer era with eight to the club’s name.

In second, which may be a surprise to some, is Castleford, with five players having scooped the gong whilst down at the Jungle.

And taking the bronze medal is Wigan, who have four Man of Steel awards in the summer era, with a certain Mr Tomkins winning the accolade twice – one for Wigan and the other for Catalans.

Sharing two Man of Steel awards each are Salford, Leeds, Huddersfield and Bradford – the latter now plying their trade in the Championship.

Former England captain Tomkins became the first Catalans Dragons player to win the Man of Steel award in 2021, whilst Hull FC have also won it once in the Super League era started in 1996.

Can you name every Man of Steel winner from the Super League era?



