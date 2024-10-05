Liam Farrell’s Wigan Warriors absence explained with potential Grand Final fitness unclear

Wigan are without Liam Farrell for their mouthwatering Super League play-off semi-final against Leigh Leopards due to the Warriors captain suffering with illness.

Farrell was a notable absentee from the team sheet on Saturday evening, as the reigning Super League champions looked to take a significant step towards another Grand Final.

Speaking pre-match, Wigan coach Matt Peet revealed that the England international had picked up a virus which he had been battling for the last fortnight – during which time the Warriors have had no fixture owing to finishing top of the league and getting a bye through the opening round of the play-offs.

And Peet admitted that they would not take any unnecessary risks with Farrell’s health: and that he still needs to pass a number of tests before he is declared fit and available.

Peet told Sky Sports: “He’s had a virus for the last couple of weeks, but he needs to pass a few more tests until we put him out in the game. If he comes through them, then potentially next week he could be okay. But we’ve got to do the right thing for Liam.”

Sam Walters was drafted into the Wigan starting line-up alongside the outstanding Junior Nsemba in Farrell’s absence, with Wigan otherwise naming a strong side to face the Leopards to decide who makes it to Old Trafford next Saturday.

