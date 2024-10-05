Jackson Hastings addresses possible Super League return and NRL future

Former Super League Man of Steel Jackson Hastings has insisted a return to the competition is not imminent: but has refused to rule out playing again in England one day.

Hastings has consistently been linked with a return to the competition where he made his name during spells with both Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors ever since he left. A bizarre and inaccurate rumour emerged this summer suggesting he was to be linking up with Leeds Rhinos in 2025: which was never a possibility.

The Newcastle Knights half-back is contracted in the NRL next season – but was a guest of the Warriors’ during a visit back to the UK in the off-season for their play-off clash against Leigh Leopards on Saturday evening.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, Hastings was quizzed by Sky Sports about the prospect of him returning, with rumours continuing to swirl over his long-term future.

But the former Great Britain international shut down any speculation of an imminent return.

“No, I’ve obviously got a contract next year,” he said. “I’ve not spoken to anyone in the Super League. There’s a few clubs I’m rumoured to be coming back to.”

But Hastings did admit that he could never fully close the door on a move back to Super League later in his career if the right opportunity materialised.

He said: “At the moment I’m really enjoying my life in Australia and hopefully I’ll stay there as long as possible and you never know, come back here one day and get to play in stadiums like this.

“I really enjoyed my time here but it’s ran its race. I’m back in Australia with family I’m really happy but who knows, maybe back one day I’ll be playing here in a game like this.”

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Leeds Rhinos close in on move for Queensland Cup forward as Brad Arthur’s recruitment drive continues