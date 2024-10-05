Cooper Jenkins, a promising young Australian forward who recently helped Norths Devils to win the Queensland Cup, is on Leeds Rhinos’ radar, Love Rugby League understands.

The 23-year-old has an impressive pedigree, having made his Australian Schoolboys debut in 2019 before spending three years at NRL outfit Newcastle Knights.

He signed for Norths Devils ahead of the current campaign and got the chance to train and trial with the Dolphins’ full-time NRL squad in pre-season.

That came after Norths Devils became a key partner in the Dolphins’ affiliate club network, providing opportunities for aspiring players to pursue their NRL dreams.

Although Jenkins remained with the Devils – helping them to their third Queensland Cup title in four years – his performances are believed to have attracted interest from the Rhinos.

The eight-time Super League champions are looking to revamp their squad after finishing eighth for the second consecutive season.

For a club of Leeds’ size and stature, that was tantamount to failure.

But head coach Brad Arthur is now seeking to make major improvements in 2025 with a number of incomings and outgoings expected.

French forward Mickael Goudemand was recently released from the final year of his two-year contract to pursue ‘other playing opportunities’ for 2025 and beyond.

Jake Connor is widely tipped to sign from Huddersfield Giants and Jenkins – rated as a player with significant potential – may also feature among the new arrivals.

He has enjoyed a fine season for Norths Devils in the Queensland Cup, helping them to a 34-20 Grand Final win over the Redcliffe Dolphins on September 22.

Jenkins, who has overcome numerous injury setbacks in his career, started the title decider at prop but also can operate as a second-rower and could now be set to bolster the Rhinos’ new-look pack.

He is expected to feature for Norths Devils in tomorrow’s NRL State Championship showdown with Newtown Jets at Accor Stadium in Sydney – in what could be his final appearance ahead of a move to Super League.

