Sam Burgess sat down with the media after Warrington Wolves’ heartbreaking play-off defeat to Hull KR which brought the curtain down on their 2024 Super League campaign.

The Wire were beaten 10-8 at Craven Park to ensure they miss out on taking part in next weekend’s Grand Final at Old Trafford.

It also brings an end to Burgess‘ first season as a head coach – and there was plenty to talk about post-match on Friday, including Joe Burgess’ controversial try which ultimately proved to be the difference between the sides. Here’s everything Burgess said.

On his emotions after the result

“I’m disappointed. We came here to win and we didn’t, so I’m disappointed with that.

“We showed loads of spirit which I knew we would. We knew the start would be hard because we were coming off a six-day turnaround. We knew they would be fresher than us early and I thought we managed it okay, but the tries we conceded were pretty soft.”

On the Joe Burgess try

“The Burgess try – I don’t even know if it’s a try. I don’t know what the ref sees or how he can sends it up as a try. He takes about ten looks at it. So if you take that long to look at it, how do you send it up as a try?