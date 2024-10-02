The shortlist for the 2024 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel award has been revealed, with three players in contention to win Super League’s major accolade.

In alphabetical order, Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) and Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) occupied the top three positions in a table formed by votes for outstanding performances throughout the season – awarded by the same panel of former players who selected the 2024 Super League Dream Team.

The winner of the 2024 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel will be crowned at Rugby League’s Awards Night on Tuesday, October 8, at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

Of the three nominees, Dufty and Lewis will go up against each other in the first of this weekend’s Super League semi-finals at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night, when Lewis’ Hull KR will host Dufty’s Warrington.

Dufty, 28, has enjoyed a stunning campaign with Warrington, racking up an impressive 4,234 metres in the regular season: and is the only player in the competition to have passed the 4,000-mark in 2024, boasting an average of 192 metres per match. He was also fourth in the regular-season try-scoring charts with 17 to his name.

Dufty would become only the third Warrington player to be named Man of Steel, and the first since Jonathan Davies in 1994, with Ken Kelly being the first Wire player to win the award back in 1981.

Meanwhile, Lewis has played a key role in Hull KR‘s campaign, having scored 19 tries and kicked 70 goals, chalking up 216 points for the Robins in 2024. The England international also features prominently in a wide range of other statistical categories, including tackle busts and clean breaks.

Lewis could become the second Hull KR player to be named Man of Steel in the award’s 47-year history after Gavin Miller – the Australian icon who was the first overseas winner in 1986.

RELATED: Mikey Lewis NRL speculation emerges as Martin Offiah backs Hull KR star for Man of Steel

Sneyd, meanwhile, bowed out of the Super League play-offs last weekend when his Salford side went down to defeat against Leigh Leopards in front of a record rugby league crowd at the Salford Community Stadium.

The England international had been an ever-present for the Red Devils in 2024 until their last match of the regular campaign at Wigan, and has been Super League’s top goal-kicker this year with 97 to his name, with the addition of four drop goals. Sneyd has also provided 22 assists in what has been a stellar campaign: both individually and collectively with Paul Rowley’s side.

Both of Salford’s Man of Steel winners to date have come in the last five years, with Australian half-backs Jackson Hastings (2019) and Brodie Croft (2022) etching their names into the history books.

