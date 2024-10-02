Newcastle Knights forward makes decision on his future after Super League links

Australian forward Mat Croker won’t be making move to Super League – for now – having signed a contract extension with Newcastle Knights for the 2025 season.

Reports emerged last month suggesting Croker had been offered to Super League clubs for 2025. Rugby League Live were the first to report that Croker, who was off-contract at Newcastle following the end of their 2024 campaign, was on the open market and available to Super League clubs.

And a fresh reports from Zero Tackle had suggested that Castleford Tigers could be interested in his services: but the speculation has been put to bed, with Croker not coming to Super League any time soon.

The 25-year-old will remain in the NRL with the Knights until least the end of next season after signing a one-year contract extension with Adam O’Brien’s side.

Croker has been in the Knights since system since being selected in the 2014 development squad and progressed through the grades before making his NRL debut in 2021, making 58 first-grade appearances to date – all for Newcastle.

“We are pleased Mat has extended his stay with the Knights, “ said Peter Parr, Newcastle’s director of football.

“He has played some of his best football this year.

“Mat is an integral part of the team and a major contributor both on and off the field.

“We are delighted that someone of his quality is remaining at the club.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Comparing every Super League club’s average attendance in 2024 to 2023: four clubs DOWN and Leigh Leopards up

Meanwhile, Castleford have already completed the permanent signing of Zac Cini from Parramatta Eels, while they are also pursuing a deal to sign Samoa international half-back Daejarn Asi from the Eels too, as his future in the NRL looks to be coming to an end.

The likes of Tex Hoy, Louis and Innes Senior have also been signed on deals which run into next season – and the Tigers have most recently been linked with a move for Papua New Guinea star Judah Rimbu, as per Rugby League Live.

Kumuls international Rimbu, 22, has received the Petero Civoniceva Medal for being the best player in the Queensland Cup this season and is primarily a hooker who can also play half-back.

READ NEXT: South Sydney Rabbitohs back offered to Super League clubs as NRL exit looms