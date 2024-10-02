Elliott Whitehead tips new name on Super League trophy with Grand Final pick made

Elliott Whitehead has made his early Grand Final prediction, with the Canberra Raiders stalwart tipping a new name to be etched onto the Super League trophy.

Whitehead, who will return to Super League with his former club Catalans Dragons in 2025, believes Hull KR will win their maiden Super League title this year.

The Robins will host Warrington Wolves at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday, with the winner facing either Wigan Warriors or Leigh Leopards in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12.

And, speaking to NRL.com at the NRL’s Dally M Awards night on Wednesday, Whitehead made his Super League Grand Final prediction.

“I think Hull KR,” Whitehead replied when asked for his Super League title prediction.

“I think it’s going to change, I think they’ve had a great season. I think they’re going to win.”

Meanwhile, Whitehead predicted that Melbourne Storm will emerge victorious against Penrith Panthers in the NRL Grand Final on Sunday.

WATCH: Jordan Rapana’s emotional farewell to Canberra Raiders ahead of Hull FC move

Whitehead will return to Super League in the coming months after putting pen to paper on a contract with Catalans Dragons for the 2025 season.

The 35-year-old has spent the last nine seasons in the NRL with Canberra, scoring 44 tries in 205 appearances for the Raiders, including five tries in 16 games in 2024.

Whitehead will return to the south of France in 2025 after previously spending three seasons with the Dragons between 2013 and 2015, scoring 32 tries in 68 appearances. He was also named in the 2014 Super League Dream Team whilst with Les Dracs.

But it was at his hometown club Bradford Bulls where Whitehead started his professional career, playing more than 100 games for the Odsal club between 2009 and 2012.

Whitehead won 31 caps in total for Great Britain and England after making his Test debut in 2014 before retiring from international duty following England’s test series win over Tonga last year.

READ NEXT: Martin Offiah backs Hull KR star to be crowned the 2024 Steve Prescott Man of Steel