WATCH: Jordan Rapana’s emotional farewell to Canberra Raiders ahead of Hull FC move

Jordan Rapana has bid an emotional farewell to his ‘home’ Canberra Raiders ahead of his move to Super League with Hull FC.

The 35-year-old winger, who can also play fullback, has left Canberra after 11 seasons in Australia’s capital, with 106 tries in 214 appearances to his name.

Rapana’s final game with his beloved Raiders didn’t quite go to plan, fracturing his cheekbone in their penultimate game of the season.

“It wasn’t ideal with how it finished,” Rapana smiled in an interview with Canberra’s official social channels. “I would liked to have seen that last game out against the Dragons with the boys and finish the season strong but that’s footy, it is what it is and it’s probably fitting the way I went out.

“I play with my heart on my sleeve and give everything, so I feel as though it was kind of fitting that I played my last game as a Raider the way I did, but we’re excited for the new challenge and new adventure as a family so I really can’t wait to get over there.”

Jordan Rapana reflects on Canberra Raiders spell with the fondest of memories

Cook Islands and New Zealand international Rapana, who has played in three World Cups, will link up with Hull when pre-season training commences later this year.

And in his farewell message to the Raiders, Rapana said he’d like to be remembered at the club for being someone who ‘never said die’ and was the ‘ultimate competitor’ – two statements which will undoubtedly get Hull fans excited ahead of 2025 under John Cartwright’s new era.

“I think I was someone that never said die and the ultimate competitor,” Rapana said.

“I feel as though I always wanted to be that player that players wanted to play alongside and I was a player that always bled green.

“I speak to some of the young boys coming through at 18 or 19 and they really want to play first-grade, that’s every kid’s dream but for me I think I was 24 or 25 when I debuted for the Raiders. To put into perspective, I’ve played 214 games so I always try to tell the young boys you’ve got lots of time. I had such a long break and finally found a home here in Canberra, kind of like a last lifeline and it’s just been such a great time and career here. I’m going to miss it.

“I can’t thank the fans enough, they’ve been massive for myself and for the team. I’ve loved every minute of my career here and those fans, from the sponsors at the club to everyone affiliated with the Raiders, I can’t thank them enough. They’ve all played a part in some way and I’ve really loved my time in Canberra because of them.

“You can’t go past the viking clap. From when I started in 2014 to my last home game against Panthers, I still get the same feeling, the same tingles down the back and I’m really going to miss that.

“The friendships and the bonds in the locker room, what goes on in here, the friendships and the brotherhood that we have here is definitely something I’m going to miss.”

