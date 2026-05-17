London Broncos, Midlands Hurricanes, Rochdale Hornets and Widnes Vikings are the four sides that will compete in this year’s 1895 Cup semi-finals.

Midlands were the first side to book their semi-final spot, doing so on Friday night at Boundary Park where they pulled off an upset to beat Oldham 40-34 in their own backyard.

A high-scoring affair was locked at 24-24 come the break, and the points didn’t slow down from there on in, with the Hurricanes just edging it in the end.

Luis Roberts and Tyler Dickinson were among their try-scorers on the road.

1895 Cup quarter-final round-up with London and Widnes among sides in hat

Sunday brought the other three quarter-final ties, with London dominating their clash at home against Doncaster.

A 52-20 win in Richmond saw Jason Demetriou’s side progress into the semi-finals, maintaining their 100% record this season at Championship level across league and 1895 Cup, with their only defeat coming against Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup.

Rochdale were also comfortable winners, beating Goole Vikings 24-6 at the Crown Oil Arena.

Former Super League stalwart Junior Sa’u got on the scoresheet for the Hornets.

The dramatic tie of the quarter-finals came at Robin Park Arena in Wigan, where Widnes staged their clash against Newcastle Thunder due to the DCBL Stadium being unavailable.

Visitors Thunder raced into an 18-0 half-time lead, and even led 20-6 until the 64th minute, when Max Roberts found his way over the line for hosts Widnes.

The Vikings then scored through Sam Wilde to move within two, and he scored with eight minuted left on the clock to go in front for the first time.

Jack Owens’ late try put the icing on the cake of a dramatic comeback for Allan Coleman’s side, who are now into the hat for the semi-finals.

1895 Cup quarter-final results

Oldham 34-40 Midlands Hurricanes

Rochdale Hornets 24-6 Goole Vikings

Widnes Vikings 30-20 Newcastle Thunder

London Broncos 52-20 Doncaster

Semi-final draw information

The draw for the last four will be conducted by York Knights star Liam Harris, with the two ties to be announced on Monday afternoon (May 18) at 4pm.

There is guaranteed to be a new name on the trophy this year as none of the four sides still involved have won it previously.

Of the four, Widnes came the closest to doing so when they made the inaugural final in 2019, only to be beaten at Wembley by Sheffield Eagles.

This year, the final will not take place at Wembley. A venue is still to be confirmed.