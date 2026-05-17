York Knights captain Liam Harris will make the draw for the semi-finals of this year’s 1895 Cup, with the two ties to be announced on Monday afternoon (May 18) at 4pm.

York remain the holders of the 1895 Cup having defeated Featherstone Rovers 5-4 under the Wembley arch last year before going on to win the Championship League Leaders’ Shield and being selected for Super League promotion.

Harris scored all five of their points in that 1895 Cup final against Fev, including the winning drop goal in Golden Point extra-time.

The Super League star will join host Ross Fiddes for the semi-final draw this time around, which isn’t available to view live.

Super League star Liam Harris to conduct 1895 Cup semi-final draw as details confirmed

By the time the draw takes place, the four sides involved will be known.

At the time of writing, only Midlands Hurricanes have booked their spot in the semi-finals having beaten Oldham 40-34 at Boundary Park on Friday night.

Heading in level at 24-24 at the break, the Hurricanes pipped a high-scoring affair, with Tyler Dickinson and Luis Roberts among their try-scorers.

The other three quarter-final ties all take place on Sunday afternoon.

Rochdale Hornets take on Goole Vikings at the Crown Oil Arena, while Widnes Vikings host Newcastle Thunder, with that clash being played at Robin Park Arena in Wigan.

Elsewhere in the capital, Championship leaders London Broncos – who are the red-hot favourites to win the league and 1895 Cup this year – welcome fellow high-flyers Doncaster in the last-eight.

There is guaranteed to be a new name on the trophy this year, with none of the seven clubs still involved at the time of writing having won the 1895 Cup previously.

Of the seven, Widnes have come the closest, being beaten in the final by Sheffield Eagles in the very first instalment of the competition back in 2019.

This season’s semi-final ties in the 1895 Cup will be held across the weekend of June 13 and 14.

The final of the competition is scheduled for Monday, August 31, though a venue is still to be confirmed with the showpiece having been taken away from Wembley.

Wakefield Trinity’s DIY Kitchens Stadium has been touted as a potential venue for the final over the last few months, though nothing has been confirmed as yet.