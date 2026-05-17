Hull FC’s interim head coach Andy Last described Yusuf Aydin’s costly red card in Sunday’s defeat at Bradford Bulls as a ‘moment of madness’.

Aydin – who replaced the injured Brad Fash just five minutes into Sunday afternoon’s Super League clash at Odsal – saw red from referee Tara Jones early on in the second half.

Having appeared to commit an initial shoulder charge offence on Bradford’s Caleb Aekins, Aydin then suplexed the full-back in a move Sky Sports co-commentator Jon Wilkin likened to one you’d see in WWE.

Aekins landed on his head, and once the immediate aftermath of the scurry between the two sides had been calmed down, Jones dismissed Aydin.

Hull FC coach’s honest admission on Yusuf Aydin red card as ‘moment of madness’ claim made

Hull went on to lose 16-14, with Aydin’s absence for the last 32 minutes of the contest only further hindering the Airlie Birds, who ended the day with one fit player on their bench having picked up another handful of injuries.

Speaking post-match, FC’s interim boss Last gave a frank, but honest response on Aydin’s red card, admitting he had let his team-mates down.

Last said: “I’ve got no gripes with the sending off, it’s a brain snap from Yusuf.

“It’s one which has proven costly to his team, he’s aware of that and he’s disappointed in those changing rooms.

“I’ve just gone past him and he’s obviously very, very disappointed.

“He apologised and I said, ‘look, it’s proven costly for your team-mates, Yusuf’.”

Wakefield-born Turkey international Aydin joined FC from cross-city rivals Hull KR midway through the 2024 campaign in a deal which took Jack Brown the opposite way to Craven Park.

Following Sunday’s dismissal at Odsal, the Match Review Panel (MRP) will decide his fate on Monday. A wealth of penalty points are expected to come his way along with a lengthy suspension.

Barring a dramatic turn of events, the first game he will miss through suspension will come next Friday night when Hull make the trip to Leigh Leopards in Round 12 of the Super League season.

Last continued: “Ultimately, it has proven costly for us in terms of both performance and result.

“Yusuf’s a good kid, he’ll be disappointed. He’ll be absolutely gutted that he’s let his team down.

“It was just a moment of madness.”