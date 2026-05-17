Bradford winger Ethan Ryan has been tipped for a shock inclusion in England’s Rugby League World Cup squad by Bulls team-mate Jayden Nikorima!

Halifax-born Ryan has represented Ireland on the international front since his debut back in 2018, scoring two tries in five appearances for the Wolfhounds.

At club level, the Bradford youth product returned to Odsal ahead of 2026 following the Bulls’ return to Super League.

And the 30-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to the year, scoring his ninth try of the campaign on Sunday afternoon, with his effort turning out to be the winner in a 16-14 success on home soil against Hull FC.

Bradford star Ethan Ryan tipped for shock England call-up

Half-back Nikorima, who also played with Ryan at Salford Red Devils, was selected as the Player of the Match by Sky Sports.

Having been denied in a similar situation midway through the first half, Ryan’s winning try was a tremendous diving effort in the corner.

In his post-match interview, Nikorima had nothing but praise for the winger, who he believes will earn himself a spot in England’s squad for this autumn’s World Cup.

Nikorima said: “He’s a freak!

“That’s the reason why he’s one of the best wingers in the competition.

“I’m sure the England coach (Brian McDermott) will be knocking on his door and texting him come the back end of the year.”

Injury revealed following Hull FC win

In the immediate future though, Ryan will have to sit out of Bradford’s Super League trip to Warrington Wolves next weekend for a Round 12 clash.

That’s because he took a heavy blow to the head in the act of scoring Sunday’s winning try, an effort Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty confirmed in his post-match press conference the winger can’t even remember.

Haggerty detailed: “I think he’s failed his HIA, unfortunately.

“It was a pretty incredible finish and I’m gutted for him that he’s failed his HIA, but I think he’s showing that he’s one of the best finishers in Super League on the wing, he’s fantastic.”

Providing all goes to plan, Ryan’s return to action will come at home against York Knights on June 5, following the break in the Super League schedule for the Challenge Cup final.

The Knights, who won the Championship League Leaders’ Shield last term, were promoted into Super League alongside Bradford ahead of 2026.