Championship club York Knights have signed young forward Jacob Gannon on a permanent deal for 2025 following his departure from Super League side Leigh Leopards.

The 22-year-old has been with Leigh for the last two seasons but didn’t make a first-team appearance for Adrian Lam’s side: and he departed the Leopards following the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.

Gannon spent the majority of the 2024 campaign on loan at York, playing 16 games for the Knights as well as playing one game for Swinton Lions – with the youngster now making the move to the LNER Community Stadium on a permanent basis.

The back-rower, who came through the youth ranks at Warrington Wolves, becomes York’s sixth confirmed new addition for 2025, with the club having already announced the signings of Paul McShane, Kieran Buchanan, James Farrar, Jude Ferreira and Jacques O’Neill.

RELATED: Jacques O’Neill seals rugby league return with Championship switch revealed

“I’m really happy that Jacob has agreed a deal to stay, coming in from Leigh,” said York boss Applegarth.

“Jacob’s another player I coached on the England Pathways and I think he’s got a really bright future ahead of him.

“He did a fantastic job covering the back-row for us last year when we had a few injuries. I know he sees himself as a middle so I think he’s really going to make a mark this year and make the shirt his own.

“I’m delighted he’s signed up and I’m really looking forward to working with him again.”

Jacob Gannon is the son of former Halifax Panthers, Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers and Widnes Vikings prop Jim Gannon and the brother of current Leeds Rhinos forward Morgan Gannon.

The young forward has yet to make his Super League debut but has made 37 appearances in the Championship and League 1 whilst on loan at Rochdale Hornets, Bradford Bulls, London Broncos, Halifax Panthers, Swinton Lions and York Knights.

FRIDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

👉 My Ultimate Team: Scott Taylor best 13 of team-mates including Hull FC and Hull KR icons

👉 Paul Vaughan update as Warrington Wolves CEO makes admission on prop’s future and 2025 recruitment

👉 Super League linked prop provides clarity on future with NRL admission made