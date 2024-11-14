Former Love Island star Jacques O’Neill has sealed a return to rugby league, penning a one-year deal with Championship outfit York for 2025.

Hooker O’Neill hasn’t taken to the field since his appearance in series eight of ITV’s hit reality show back in 2022, eventually leaving the villa for mental health purposes.

Castleford Tigers, the club he departed to take part in Love Island, had first refusal on his signing if he ever decided to return to the game and opted to take that deal up last year.

But having picked up an Achilles injury while out on loan at Sheffield Eagles, who he didn’t get to feature for, the 25-year-old was then released and has since admitted he wasn’t prepared for a return to rugby league then.

Now, he is set to return for a second time – becoming York’s fifth signing ahead of the 2025 campaign.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Championship club make five new signings for 2025, including former Super League trio and international duo

Jacques O’Neill seals rugby league return with Championship switch revealed

Barrow-born O’Neill, who has 31 senior appearances and three tries on his CV to date, donned a shirt for both Leigh – then Centurions – and Halifax Panthers as well as Cas prior to his Love Island appearance.

His next appearance will be his first since September 2021, and he said: I’m made up to sign for York.

“They’re a good club with great aspirations and high standards so I’m looking forward to getting started.

“Speaking with Clint Goodchild (chairman) and Mark Applegarth (head coach), they seem like great people I can work with coming back to rugby league.

“I know a couple of the boys already, like Paul McShane. He used to look after me when I was 16 so hopefully it’ll change round and I’ll look after him now!”

Askham junior O’Neill will feature for the rugby league side in this weekend’s historic dual-code ‘745 Game’ at Headingley in memory of Leeds Rhinos great Rob Burrow and late union great Doddie Weir.

York boss Applegarth added: “I remember Jacques when I was head of youth at Wakefield and he was playing at Castleford. He was always a player I knew had potential.

“Obviously he’s been away from the game and focused on some other stuff, but when we first sat down it was very clear he wanted to make his mark in rugby league again and he wanted a bit of direction through that.

“He’s coming in for the right reasons, to play rugby league.

“I’m really looking forward to getting Jacques out there and getting him fit and rugby ready again because when he’s match fit he’s a cracking player. I think he’ll really go well this year.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leeds Rhinos star subject to rugby union interest with Premiership club named