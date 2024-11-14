Doncaster make five new signings including former Super League trio and international duo

Doncaster have announced five new signings ahead of the 2025 Championship campaign, including three former Super League players and two international representatives.

The Dons made their big reveal at a club event at the Eco-Power Stadium on Wednesday evening, with the five new additions being unveiled to Richard Horne’s squad ahead of next season.

Former Hull FC stalwart Josh Bowden has put pen to paper on a contract with Doncaster after departing promoted Super League club Wakefield Trinity at the end of the 2024 campaign.

The 32-year-old prop made 181 appearances for Hull FC between 2012 and 2012, helping his boyhood club win back-to-back Challenge Cup titles in 2016 and 2017. He has spent the past three seasons with Wakefield, playing 55 games for Trinity.

Meanwhile, experienced prop Jordan Baldwinson has also joined the Dons after spending the last three seasons with Bradford Bulls, making 44 appearances for the Odsal club during that time.

The 30-year-old came through the ranks at Leeds Rhinos and made 15 appearances in blue and amber across two spells, having enjoyed a brief spell in the NRL with New Zealand Warriors back in 2014. He has also played for Featherstone, Wakefield and York.

The third player joining the Dons with Super League experience is back-rower Jacob Jones, who has spent the last three seasons with Leigh Leopards.

The 25-year-old only played 15 games for Adrian Lam’s side across his three seasons with the Leopards: but spent the majority of the 2024 campaign on loan at London Broncos, making 25 appearances for the capital club.

Meanwhile, New Zealand-born hooker Isaac Misky will get his first taste of Championship rugby for the first time in 2025 after spending the last two seasons with Saint Gaudens Bears in the French Elite One Championship. He has international experience, too, having captained the Tokelau national team.

And the fifth confirmed signing for the Dons is Papua New Guinea international Edene Gebbie, who scored 10 tries in 18 games for Whitehaven in the Championship last season.

The Kumuls star, who has won three caps for his country, will bring utility value to Horne’s side, being able to play fullback, centre or wing.

Gebbie has previously been in the NRL systems of South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers: and has played for Townsville Blackhawks in the Queensland Cup. He played for the Port Moresby Vipers prior to making his move to England with Whitehaven ahead of this season.

