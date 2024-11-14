Hull FC are set for a significant change in ownership following confirmation the club have entered into a period of exclusivity with a new consortium.

That consortium will assume 100 per cent ownership and purchase Adam Pearson’s shareholdings, with Andrew Thirkill and David Hood the prospective new owners.

But what about the other 11 Super League clubs? How is their ownership structured? Some are quite straightforward, like the potential situation which is unfolding at Hull. But others are far more complex.

Here’s the way the land looks at boardroom level across the competition.

Castleford Tigers

Martin Jepson has an agreement in place which enables him to purchase the shares owned by the Fulton family. That would take his shareholding of Castleford to 96 per cent, with the other shares owned by minority shareholders who have no say on the day-to-day running of the club.

Catalans Dragons

Bernard Guasch is the sole owner of the French Super League club.

Huddersfield Giants

Ken Davy is the majority shareholder and owner of the Giants through the parent company Huddersfield Sporting Pride: something which has been the case for well over 20 years.

Hull FC

Hull’s ownership is about to change hands, as has been heavily reported this week. Businessmen Andrew Thirkill and David Hood OBE have entered into a six-week period of exclusivity that will potentially lead to the club being sold to the pair.

They will have 100 per cent ownership of Hull’s shareholding in a deal that will see Adam Pearson relinquish his shares.

Hull KR

Neil Hudgell is the majority shareholder of the Robins having purchased the late Rob Crossland’s shares in 2019. Like other clubs, while Hudgell owns the majority of the shares, there are a number of minority shareholders. But they do not have any influence over the running of the club.

Leeds Rhinos

The Rhinos’ parent company is Leeds Rugby Limited, which is majority-owned – in excess of 75% – by Paul Caddick’s Caddick Group. Gary Hetherington is among the minority shareholders.

Leigh Leopards

Derek Beaumont is the majority shareholder and owner of the club. Beaumont owns over 99 per cent of the shares in the club, with only a handful allocated to around 12 other individuals.

Salford Red Devils

Salford’s ownership model is slightly more complex than many other clubs. Their holding company is Salford RD Holdings, which became a Community Benefit Society (CBS) in 2022 to allow fans to purchase shares in the club and effectively become a part-owner.

Every shareholder is entitled to a vote – but the ultimate running of the club day-to-day lies with Salford RD Holdings’ appointed directors and employees. That includes, primarily, chief executive Paul King.

St Helens

The Saints‘ ultimate controlling party is Singapore-based businessman Michael Coleman. He owns more than 50 per cent of the company’s shares and has controlling say in the club’s activity. Chairman Eamonn McManus is one of several minority shareholders.

Wakefield Trinity

The entirety of Wakefield’s ownership shares were sold by Michael Carter and John Minards last year to Silkstone Finance Limited. Matt Ellis is a director of that company, and runs Trinity day-to-day.

Trinity have a large number of membership shares spread among dozens of entities, but these individuals have no control over the club.

Warrington Wolves

The Wire’s parent company is Warrington Sports Holdings Limited: a company in which Simon Moran is the majority shareholder with over 75% of the shares. He is therefore the owner of the Wire.

Wigan Warriors

Billionaire Mike Danson is the 100 per cent owner of the reigning Super League and world champions. Danson, who initially invested into the club in 2020, announced a deal to purchase the remainder of Ian Lenagan’s 51 per cent shareholding in the Warriors.

