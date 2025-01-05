Andre Savelio has landed a new club for 2025: after agreeing a switch to ambitious Championship side Doncaster following his release from Huddersfield Giants.

Savelio was released by the Giants in October, with the club confirming he had been let go in order to step away from full-time rugby league and focus on his health.

Savelio admitted in the aftermath of that release he would assess his options for 2025, saying: “The move is on good terms, and I’m going to take some time to look after my personal health, and reassess what my options are moving forward.”

And he has now made the switch to part-time rugby league and the Championship, after becoming the latest big-name signing at Doncaster, who are eyeing up a push for the play-offs in 2025.

Savelio will link up with another former Hull FC man at the Dons in their head coach, Richard Horne: and he admitted he was thrilled to get Savelio’s signature over the line.

Horne said: “Andre has played at the top level for almost the entirety of his career and we’ve seen before how players with that experience can impact the rest of the boys. Not only that, he’s a big powerful lad that will contribute to both our attacking plays as well as defence.”

Savelio has almost 150 Super League appearances to his name, having initially made his breakthrough in the game with St Helens.

He has also had spells at the likes of Hull FC and Castleford Tigers before making the move to Huddersfield at the start of last year.

However, he made just five Super League appearances for the club and was sent off on numerous occasions. But he has now found a new home in the Championship with the Dons for 2025.

READ NEXT: ‘We’re trying to get him right’ – Hull FC sweating over fitness of new recruit following pre-season injury