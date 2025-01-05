‘We’re trying to get him right’ – Hull FC sweating over fitness of new recruit following pre-season injury

Hull FC have suffered a major setback on the eve of the Super League season, with new recruit Jordan Abdull picking up a knee injury during pre-season.

Abdull returned to West Hull on a three-year-deal this year after spending the 2024 season on loan at Catalans Dragons, where he made 16 appearances in total.

Jordan Abdull suffers latest injury set-back

The half-back came through the ranks at Hull FC and made his debut for the club in 2014, and went on to make 54 appearances in total during his first stint. He later joined London Broncos in 2019, before heading back to his hometown to join city-rivals Hull KR; but unfortunately had an injury-plagued spell at the Robins.

In his four seasons at Craven Park, Abdull never made more than 16 appearances in a single season as repeated knee and hamstring issues limited his playing time.

A loan switch to Catalans appeared to have fixed his injury issues though, but he again suffered some set backs towards the backend of his time with Les Dracs.

Now, it appears he could be set for some more time on the physio table, with new head coach John Cartwright detailing how ‘he’s in the hands of the medical team’ now.

“He’s in the hands of the medical team, Cartwright told the Hull Daily Mail. “He’s doing plenty of training but he’s just unable to do a lot of running at the moment.”

The new head coach also said they are just taking it ‘week-by-week with the one-time England international, but admitted it’s a ‘slow process’

“It’s a week-by-week thing. He’s better this week than before he left (for Christmas), but it’s a slow process. The staff are all working really hard with him, and he’s working very hard himself.”

Possible surgery?

Cartwright also gave a candid admission over potential surgery, saying it is an ‘option’ but the club are still focusing on rehabbing him before the start of the season.

“That’s an option,” Cartwright said. “That would rule him out for a while, but we’re trying to get him right.”

“In the long term, that would be in his best interests to have an operation, but at the moment we’re just trying to rehab him.”

Abdull is one of 10 new recruits joining Hull FC this year, and is part of a new-look spine alongside Amir Borough, Jordan Rapana, John Asiata and Aidan Sezer. If he was to miss the start of the season, fellow new recruit Cade Cust could be thrust back into the halves in his place.

