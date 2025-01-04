He’s the newest champion of the sporting world: but we’re not sure if you’ve heard – did you know Luke Littler is actually a massive rugby league fan?

In the space of a year, Littler has become arguably the biggest breakthrough sporting star on the planet: almost certainly in the United Kingdom.

Which is handy for league, a sport that milks every drop out of its celebrity supporters – and given how Littler is a regular on the terraces at Warrington Wolves, ooh you’d best believe you’re going to see a heck of a lot of the 17-year-old in the sport in the coming weeks and months. Or at least, you should.

Let’s be real: this is a darting-shaped gift horse Super League – and probably the Wire, masters of the PR exercise – are looking straight in the mouth. Will they take advantage? Maybe. Here’s five ways the game can jump on the coat-tails of Littler’s historic triumph.

Kick the ball on the opening night

Yeah, it’s Wigan versus Leigh. But look at Littler strut around on stage like a peacock at the age of just 17 and try tell us he wouldn’t revel in 10,000 people heckling him as he walked out at the Brick Community Stadium in a Warrington Wolves shirt.

Sky Sports would make an enormous deal out of it. It would add intrigue and celebrity status to Super League’s opening night.

And hey, we’re going to Vegas in March. It’s common for US sports to have a celebrity do something pre-match to start proceedings off. Why not Littler taking the opening kick-off?

The star of Sky Sports’ season launch

Super League is blessed with elite talent – and IMG are determined to get more eyeballs on the sport in 2025 and indeed, the years ahead.

But what better way to get new people dragged towards rugby league than by asking Littler if he wants to jump on the bandwagon and help promote the new season?

We do love a good crossover: and we’ve had plenty in recent years between darts and rugby league. Nothing would top this, though – the world champion front and centre of Sky’s promotion for Super League 2025. We’re in.

Present the Challenge Cup

Guest of honour. Handing the trophy over. Call it whatever you want. Littler at Wembley Stadium in the summer as the Rugby Football League’s guest of honour would be a sure-fire move that would be under consideration.

There’s absolutely no way a whole season will pass by without him being specially invited to some sort of major occasion. Oh, which leads us nicely onto..

Jump on the Vegas hype

Warrington, as we’ve mentioned, are absolute maestros when it comes to a PR exercise that gets people talking.

Littler, we should add, is going to have plenty on his plate in the coming months as the newly-crowned world champion. That includes defending the Premier League title he won last season.

But if he fancies an all-expenses paid trip to Vegas to cheer on his beloved Wire, then we’re certain the club’s CEO, Karl Fitzpatrick, will have some ideas up his sleeve.

Not least given how Littler has helped darts crack the US like never before.

Motivational speaking for Warrington’s squad

Okay, we jest. But hey, he’s only had two cracks at the biggest title in his sport and got it done before he’s legally old enough to drink.

If the Wire do make it all the way to a big one again.. they could do a lot worse. Right?