Grading every Super League team’s 2025 recruitment with Wakefield Trinity among top scorers

Recruitment is always a huge talking point in the build-up to a new Super League season, and it’s been no different this time around.

Teams across the league have been busy in the market, bringing in some serious talent in the process.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Tom Burgess, Tristan Sailor, Elliott Whitehead and Daejarn Asi are just some of the high profile NRL names coming over to Super League for the 2025 campaign, and elsewhere players like Jake Connor, Ryan Hall, Tommy Makinson, Liam Sutcliffe and John Asiata will all be plying their trade in fresh colours this time around following moves across the division.

But, which team has done the best business to date? Well, Love Rugby League has scanned each club’s dealings to give them each a grade (no, not that type of grade!), and here is our take on how the 12 clubs have gone about their recruitment for 2025.

Salford Red Devils: B-

Joe Bullock in action for Salford Red Devils in 2024

It’s been fairly steady going for Paul Rowley’s side this year, but there is certainly room to get better. Bringing in Joe Bullock on a permanent deal and the signing of Chris Hill are certainly clever ones, given their wealth of experience, but they also add some much-needed bulk to their pack along with ex-Leeds prop Justin Sangare. Esan Marsters is also a great signing, and will only add to their exciting backline.

The Red Devils aren’t the wealthiest club in the division, so don’t have the same resources as the heavy hitters, but you feel they are one or two more signings away from a great window.

Castleford Tigers: C+

Decent buys from the Fords so far, but yet you feel they need at least three more to bolster their ranks.

Tying down the Senior twins on permanent deals, as well as bringing in Daejarn Asi, Zac Cini and Judah Rimbu, is the statement Castleford needed to make in the market this year, and importantly are in that age profile where they will continue to improve this season; but it needs to continue.

Danny McGuire’s side are threadbare up-front and need to bring in a few more recruits in both the front and back-row’s for this to be regarded as a successful off-season. Otherwise, fairly decent.

Warrington Wolves: C+

Dan Russell in action for Papua New Guinea

It’s not been a crazy off-season at Warrington, but they’ve plugged a couple of important gaps in their side. The departures of Matty Nicholson and Josh Drinkwater left a void in their depth chart, and Sam Burgess has acted quickly with some clever recruits.

PNG international Dan Russell looks a decent pick up, and should slot straight into Nicholson’s old spot in the back-row, and Oli Leyland is certainly a player with huge potential and will look to kick on in primrose and blue after a promising first season in Super League. Alfie Johnson is also one to watch, given his age.

Despite the positives, you still think they could do with maybe one mega signing just to lay down a statement of intent.

Huddersfield Giants: B

There are a fair few arrivals at the John Smith’s ahead of the 2025 campaign, and they certainly give the team a new look.

Huddersfield looked threadbare in the pack at times last year, but have already brought in some extra bodies in this department – and importantly, quality bodies. Tom Burgess and George King will bring heaps of experience to their squad but should add some serious beef to their front-row too. Zac Woolford is also a shrewd signing, and will likely come straight in at hooker.

Elsewhere, Liam Sutcliffe is an excellent signing and should be a refreshed player after a tough couple of years at Hull FC. He is a very good player on his day and should add a nice dynamic to the Giants backline this year.

Huddersfield’s backs division has been raided this off-season, with Jake Connor, Olly Russell and Esan Marsters heading to pastures new, so they could potentially look to bring in one more fresh face in this area, but that would be more of a bonus rather than a necessity.

Leigh Leopards: B

David Armstrong celebrates a try for Newcastle Knights in 2024

It was always going to be tough to replace the core group in 2025, but Adrian Lam has brought in some seriously quality players.

NRL arrivals David Armstrong, Isaac Liu, Ben Condon, Tesi Niu should all add serious talent to their squad, and look the perfect replacements for the likes of Matt Moylan, Tom Amone and Kai O’Donnell.

Elsewhere, they have brought in some promising players from the UK too, with Brad Martin joining from Castleford and AJ Towse and Andrew Badrock making the step up from the Championship. Leigh have had plenty of success turning players like these into top Super League players, and it looks like Lam is ready to do this again for this trio.

St Helens: B

Paul Wellens’ side needed a fresh injection of talent after last year, and whilst they have brought in some top NRL talent, they’ve all come in similar positions.

Tristan Sailor impressed for Brisbane last year when deputising for Reece Walsh, and should change the way St Helens attack this season, and out-wide Kyle Feldt looks to be a like-for-like replacement for Catalans-bound Tommy Makinson. Lewis Murphy is also a clever signing, and should have improved a lot during his time with the Sydney Roosters.

Whilst these are quality signings, they need to have a look at their pack. Sione Mata’utia is a huge loss to the squad, and replacing him should be their main priority. If they brought in a back-rower like that, it would bump them up to an A.

Hull FC: B+

Jordan Rapana in action for Canberra Raiders

The Airlie Birds have hit the market hard ahead of 2025, but that’s exactly what they needed to do after their awful 2024 campaign.

Hull FC have added some quality recruits to their squad for this season, namely John Asiata, Jordan Abdull, Zak Hardaker and Jordan Rapana, and this should get them looking up the table. The raid of the Leigh Leopards should also ensure some continuity in their new-look squad.

Whilst the signings have been solid, John Cartwright needs to ensure they stay at the club for the duration of the season, and if they do they should be fine.

Leeds Rhinos: B+

The Brad Arthur rebuild is in full flight, and he’s done some decent business in the window already.

Leeds have been crying out for some props, and Arthur has already brought in two. Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins should add some much-needed size and power to their pack in 2025, but they also fit the sort of age profile Arthur is after and can develop them into top players.

Elsewhere, the signings of Maika Sivo and Ryan Hall should bring some real experience to their backline, and their presence in the squad will be fantastic for the likes of Alfie Edgell and Ryan Lumb as they continue to develop at this level. They also come to Leeds in good touch too, and should add bags of quality to their new employers.

Finally, maverick Jake Connor arrives at Headingley as potentially the headline signing, but with a return to the centres likely it could be a masterstroke.

Hull KR: A

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in action for Sydney Roosters

Some really solid work from the Robins ahead of 2025, as they look to prove last year was no fluke.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is arguably thesigning of the season already and will add some serious venom and experience to Hull KR’s pack. Micky McIllorum is also a clever recruit, not only for his ability but also to serve as a mentor to Jez Litten and fellow new boy Bill Leyland this season.

Rhyse Martin is also an exceptional piece of business, and his goal-kicking should fix their major issues in that department. Tom Davies is also a proven Super League winger and will slot straight into the spot vacated by Ryan Hall.

Underneath this, the aforementioned Leyland and Lee Kershaw are also solid pick-ups and should add some decent depth to the squad overall.

The Robins look to be in decent shape heading into 2025, and these recruits should help them continue to fight for major honours.

Wakefield Trinity: A

Newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity are showing they’re not just here to take part, as they’ve made some seriously good signings for 2025.

The headline recruits are Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone from Catalans Dragons, but across the squad they’ve added proven Super League talent.

Olly Russell, Jake Trueman, Corey Hall, Matty Russell, Matty Storton and Cam Scott will all add some proper quality to this squad. Josh Rourke was arguably the breakthrough player of last year, and should continue his fine form for the Trin in 2025.

Seth Nikotemo is also a shrewd signing from the Gold Coast Titans, and fits the age profile Wakefield are looking for as they aim to build long-term success.

Seriously good business.

Catalans Dragons: A+

Nick Cotric celebrating a Canberra Raiders try

Sitting top of the class for recruitment are Catalans Dragons, who have done some exceptional dealings this off-season.

Tommy Makinson, Nick Cotric, Elliott Whitehead and Luke Keary will all bring some vital experience to Les Dracs in 2025, and that is something they really missed last year. They are also brilliant players in their own right, and should add a really nice look to the squad next year.

Underneath that, Ollie Partington has been an unsung hero for Salford over the past few seasons, and bringing him across the Channel is a really clever move by Steve McNamara. Tevita Pangai Junior is also a direct replacement for Wakefield-bound McMeeken.

Wigan Warriors: C-

Sitting bottom of the pile, as things stand, are Wigan. Matt Peet’s side were incredibly busy in the market this time last year, but they have only brought in one recruit so far in the form of Oldham prospect George Hirst.

This lack of business from the Cherry and Whites probably stems from the fact they did most of their long-term recruitment last year, with the Grand Slam winners having most of their key first-teamers already wrapped up on long-term deals.

