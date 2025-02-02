Full Challenge Cup Third Round line-up and schedule complete as Hull KR learn opponents

The full Challenge Cup Third Round line-up – and subsequent schedule – have now been locked in, with Hull KR to travel to Championship outfit York.

15 of the 16 Third Round ties were rubber-stamped last weekend when the majority of the Second Round took place.

Championship outfit York though had to push their cup tie away against Keighley Cougars back seven days due to their involvement in the Amsterdam Challenge against, coincidentally, KR.

That Second Round tie against League 1 side Keighley took place today (February 2), with Mark Applegarth’s side running out comfortable 72-12 victors at Cougar Park.

Heading in 34-0 to the good at the break, the Knights added a further 38 points to their tally in the second 40 minutes to book their spot in the Third Round and set up a tie at home against Super League side KR.

Ata Hingano, Liam Harris, Conor Fitzsimmons, Brenden Santi and Jack Teanby were all among York‘s try-scorers at Cougar Park.

The Robins will now visit the LNER Community Stadium on Friday night (February 7), with the kick-off time for that game to be confirmed.

Before Sunday’s Second Round clash, Keighley and York knew that a win would bring a tie against the Robins live on The Sportsman’s YouTube channel, with the schedule for the Third Round confirmed by the RFL earlier this week.

The full schedule for next weekend’s Challenge Cup ties can now be seen below, including kick-off times and broadcast information…

Friday, February 7 (kick-off time)

Workington Town v Leigh Leopards (7.3opm)

Sheffield Eagles v Wigan Warriors (7.30pm)

York v Hull KR (KO time TBC – Live on The Sportsman’s YouTube channel)

Saturday, February 8 (kick-off time)

Wests Warriors v Leeds Rhinos (12pm)

York Acorn v Hull FC (2pm)

West Hull v St Helens (2pm)

Goole Vikings v Wakefield Trinity (3pm)

Whitehaven v Warrington Wolves (3pm)

Sunday, February 9 (kick-off time)

Bradford Bulls v Castleford Tigers (1pm – Live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport and the Red Button)

Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams (2pm)

Featherstone Rovers v Ince Rose Bridge (2pm)

Midlands Hurricanes v Salford Red Devils (2pm)

North Wales Crusaders v Widnes Vikings (2.30pm)

Oldham v Barrow Raiders (3pm)

Hunslet RLFC v Huddersfield Giants (3pm)

Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons (3pm – Live on The Sportsman’s YouTube channel)

