The ‘Battle of the Borough’ rivalry is about to go up another gear, as Wigan Warriors take on noisy neighbours Leigh Leopards in the Super League play-offs, with a spot in the Grand Final up for grabs.

Both teams come into the game in red-hot form. The Warriors have won five of their last five matches, and the Leopards have won four of their past five – including the recent play-off win over Salford; meaning there is little to split the teams heading into the game.

This means that they will need everyone to be on top form if they want to make it to Old Trafford, but again both sides are filled to the brim with top quality talent.

But, which head-to-heads will define the outcome of the game? Well, here is a run down of the key positional battles to watch out for this weekend.

Tom Amone v Luke Thompson

The battle through the middle is always crucial; but with two of the best props in Super League going at it, it sets up a mouthwatering clash. Both men play such a crucial role in getting their sides consistently on the front-foot – which in turn allows them to get the upper hand in the game overall – as they are their side’s principle battering-rams. They have fairly equal ability with ball-in-hand, so you’d think it’ll come down to whoever can restrict their opposite man in defence that wins this contest; and whoever gets on top of the other could swing the outcome of the game.

Junior Nsemba v Kai O’Donnell

Moving into the back-row, Junior Nsemba and Kai O’Donnell will likely have a huge say on the outcome of the game this weekend (if O’Donnell makes it that is). Nsemba is having a pretty spectacular breakout season in Cherry and White, and has added a fantastic new dynamic to the Warriors attack with his powerful, direct running off his edge. Likewise with O’Donnell, he and Lam have a great connection on that side, and O’Donnell’s eye for a gap allows him to add some serious punch outside of his halfback, which plays a huge role in getting Leigh up the pitch. They also get heavily involved in the defensive efforts too. This could be another might contest between the pair.

Kruise Leeming v Edwin Ipape

Keeping it in the pack, but Kruise Leeming and Edwin Ipape is a facinating battle at hooker. Both players like to give their side consistent quick ball out of dummy half, which in turn brings the best out of their halfbacks, but importantly they both add a genuine threat around it with their sniping ability. This plays such a crucial role in driving their teams forward, and it’s also a clever tactic they turn to fairly early in the set to give them front-foot ball against broken defence.

Bevan French v Lachlan Lam

Speaking of their halfbacks, the deadly halves Bevan French and Lachlan Lam will likely play the deciding role in the outcome of the game. Both players are the heartbeat of their attack, with a combined 38 assists and 27 tries between them (French 14 assists, 21 tries; Lam 24 assists, six tries), and they inject so much fizz into their teams. Their threat at the line is also a crucial aspect of their game, which the opposition will need to be wary of. They are two of the best halves in Super League, and you feel whoever gets the better of this head-to-head will win their side the game.

