Wigan Warriors, Salford Red Devils provide 6 players in Super League Team of the Week

After much debate at Love Rugby League HQ, we’ve settled on our Super League Team of the Week from Round 15.

There were a host of top performers over the weekend, so this was a difficult week in terms of our selection. Here are our picks: with no fewer than seven clubs represented this week..

1. Matt Dufty

The Aussie speedster picked up the man of the match award in Warrington’s 24-18 win at Hull FC on Saturday. Dufty made 216 metres from 20 carries, which included two line breaks and 12 tackle busts, whilst scoring two tries and providing an assist.

2. Deon Cross

Cross is probably one of the most underrated outside-backs in the competition. An ever-present for Salford so far in 2024, Cross bagged a brace in Salford’s 20-18 win over St Helens.

3. Nene Macdonald

The Papua New Guinea international has been nothing short of exceptional following his arrival at Salford in the off-season. Macdonald made 160 metres from 19 carries in their win over Saints.

4. Matt Ikuvalu

Ikuvalu produced a classy display to help Catalans edge past Huddersfield 22-18 in Perpignan. The 30-year-old made 104 metres from 14 carries, busting five tackles, as well as making 14 tackles.

5. Liam Marshall

Marshall, who is currently Super League’s top try scorer, added another one to his collection in Wigan’s 36-0 win over London on Friday. He racked up 223 metres from 17 carries, which included three line breaks and nine tackle busts.

6. Brodie Croft

Croft was outstanding in Leeds’ 18-10 win over Leigh in what was an emotional night at Headingley on Friday. The former Man of Steel made 206 metres from 19 carries as well as making 16 tackles. Croft also scored two tries in a stunning individual display.

7. Jack Farrimond

Friday night was one to remember for the 18-year-old, who scored two tries and provided an assist in Wigan’s win over London on his home debut. Farrimond, who has been selected in the England Academy squad to face France on July 2, made 119 metres from 11 carries whilst making 16 tackles against the Broncos.

8. Ethan Havard

The England international is already an elite front-rower in Super League, but he has the potential to be a stalwart for club and country for years to come. He was influential in Wigan’s win over London, making 17 carries and 14 tackles.

9. Cain Robb

The 21-year-old may have been on the losing side in Castleford’s 13-12 defeat to Hull KR – but the promising youngster scooped the man of the match award. Robb made an impressive 34 tackles whilst making six carries, with four of those being from dummy half.

10. Zane Musgrove

Saturday was probably the best performance we’ve seen from Musgrove in a Warrington shirt so far. The former Samoa international made 145 metres from 14 carries in their win over Hull as well as making 21 tackles.

11. James McDonnell

The Ireland international is an unsung hero for the Rhinos. McDonnell’s impressive work rate came to the fore again in their win over Leigh, making eight carries and 38 tackles in defence.

12. Kallum Watkins

It was a vintage display from Watkins in Salford’s pulsating victory over St Helens. The England international made 13 carries from his back-row position whilst making 25 tackles, with eight of those being from marker. Watkins even got on the scoresheet.

13. Elliot Minchella

Minchella has been one of Hull KR’s standout players this season, and produced another workmanlike effort in their 13-12 win over Castleford on Thursday. He made 107 metres from 15 carries as well as 38 tackles to go alongside his try.

