Brodie Croft’s emotional tribute to Rob Burrow after Leeds Rhinos victory

A visibly emotional Brodie Croft insisted he will remember Leeds Rhinos’ victory over Leigh Leopards and the occasion surrounding it for the rest of his life, before breaking down in an emotional post-match press conference.

Croft was the game’s outstanding player in the Rhinos‘ 18-10 win over Leigh, a night which was rightly dominated by the extensive tributes to the life and career of Rob Burrow.

Croft signalled the number seven in a tribute to Burrow after the scoring the first of his two tries and when interviewed by Sky Sports after the match, he almost immediately broke down saying: “I can’t, to be honest, I’ve been trying to hold it in all day. I’m so pleased we could get the result for Rob, his family and this crowd.”

The Australian reflected on meeting Burrow’s parents in recent days and revealed how he did his best to try and put a lid on his emotions until after the contest.

He said: “It’s hard to put into words. It’s been such an emotional two weeks. When I met Rob’s parents, and then to see them in the stands in the day… I can’t.

“I tried to keep it in and not think about it too much. I’m just thinking about it after the match now. I’ll remember this day for the rest of my life, I’m so pleased we could get this result.”

Croft also admitted he had been blown away by the enormity of the occasion, with a bumper crowd and a string of former Rhinos greats in attendance to pay tribute to Burrow.

He said: “It’s special to see the old boys, just this whole occasion, you knew it was going to be a big one. To have all those boys come back, Danny to fly over from Australia, it just shows the impact Rob has had, and for the MND community as well. I’m speechless to be honest.”

