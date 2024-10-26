Maika Sivo highlights Brad Arthur influence after Leeds Rhinos transfer becomes official

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed the signing of Fiji international Maika Sivo from NRL side Parramatta Eels on a three-year contract.

The 31-year-old winger will reunite with his former Parramatta coach Brad Arthur at AMT Headingley, having scored 104 tries in just 115 appearances since making his NRL debut with the Eels in 2019.

Nadi-born Sivo has won 12 caps for his native Fiji on the international stage, representing the Bati in the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

“Brad is a big part of who and where I am today,” Sivo said upon signing for the Rhinos. “When he flicked me the message to ask if I wanted to come to Leeds, I said ‘I’m coming’.

“He helped me along the way with my footy career and he’s very close to my family too.

“It was a big decision for me and my partner to come to the other side of the world. We were talking about it but straight away we were excited for the challenge ahead and we’re looking forward to it.

“Parramatta will always have a very special place in my heart because of what the club has given me for a long time. I always said I wouldn’t wear any other colours and I can keep that promise at Leeds Rhinos!”

Sivo, who scored 17 tries in 12 games for the Eels in 2024, is currently on international duty with Fiji for the Pacific Championships and will link up with his new Leeds team-mates for pre-season training later this year.

“I am really pleased to have Maika on board for next season,” said Rhinos coach Arthur.

“He is a quality player but most importantly he is a quality person as well.

“I have watched him grow and improve over recent years and I think the move to Leeds and a new competition in Super League is a perfect opportunity for him.

“He was loved by the fans at Parramatta and I think the Leeds fans will enjoy watching him, he is the type of player who gets you on your feet when he runs with the ball.”

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease added: “I think this is a fantastic signing, not just for Leeds Rhinos but for the Super League competition, especially in the current market for players from the NRL.

“Maika is a proven try scorer and he will bring strike to our back line. The areas we set out to improve in our backline with our recruitment was having that attacking threat from all areas of the field and having strength in depth.

“As an example, Ash Handley was outstanding last year, rightly winning our Player of the Year but he had to play through pain for long periods to help the team, we now have the depth to cover for injuries and competition for places that means everyone must bring their best to every single training session.

“I would also like to thank Parramatta Eels for the professional manner in which we have been able to deal with the signing of Maika.”

