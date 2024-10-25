Every departing Leeds Rhinos player and their next moves in 2025 after Paul Momirovski exit

Paul Momirovski has become the ninth member of the Leeds Rhinos’ first-team squad to depart AMT Headingley in the off-season.

The Australian centre arrived at the Rhinos on a two-year contract from NRL side Sydney Roosters but has departed a year early, having made 24 appearances in blue and amber, scoring seven tries.

The Leeds club say they have ‘reached an agreement’ with Momirovski that will see the 28-year-old leave with immediate effect.

It’s a move that will pave the way for Fijian winger Maika Sivo to put pen to paper with Brad Arthur’s side and take up the club’s final quota spot.

“We would like to thank Paul for his efforts this season and in particular how we have worked together on this outcome,” said Leeds’ sporting director Ian Blease.

“As most people are aware, we are looking to make changes to our squad for next season under Brad Arthur and unfortunately with the constraints of the salary cap and the overseas quota that has meant making some tough decisions across the group. We wish Paul all the best for the future.”

The rebuild of the Rhinos is well underway under coach Arthur, who arrived midway through last season and inked a one-year contract extension for 2025.

DON’T MISS: Leeds Rhinos’ star-studded backline options after Maika Sivo deal could take some stopping

Momirovski is the ninth player of Arthur’s first-team to depart ahead of next season.

James Donaldson (Bradford Bulls) and Rhyse Martin (Hull KR) were confirmed departures towards the back end of last season, with the forward pair having secured their next moves for 2025 and beyond.

It was also confirmed by the West Yorkshire club that Tonga international winger David Fusitu’a would leave AMT Headingley following the expiry of his contract, as would Wales international centre Luis Roberts and hooker Corey Johnson. Neither of the three have had their next moves officially confirmed yet.

Young forward Kieran Hudson was granted an early release from the remainder of his contract so he could pursue other opportunities. His next destination is also unknown.

Meanwhile, French internationals Mickael Goudemand and Justin Sangare have both been allowed to depart the Rhinos. Goudemand’s next club has yet to be announced whilst Sangare has been linked with a move to Salford Red Devils, as per Leeds Live.

READ NEXT: Ranking Super League’s 10 greatest overseas imports: Bevan French 3rd behind cult heroes