Watch: New Leeds Rhinos signing Maika Sivo scores incredible Fiji try

Maika Sivo celebrated his move to Leeds Rhinos by scoring a double for Fiji in their win over the Cook Islands, including finishing a spectacular team play.

The Fijian winger was unveiled as Leeds‘ latest signing at 6am on Saturday and, just a few hours later, scored two of Fiji’s 10 tries as the Bati thrashed the Cook Islands 56-6 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Sivo, who has penned a three-year contract with the Rhinos from 2025, got the first of his tries in the 69th minute and didn’t have to wait long for his second, crossing the whitewash just two minutes later.

It was his first try that is surely going to be on his highlight reel for a few years to come after finishing off a breakaway effort from half-back Kurt Donoghoe, who collected the ball from dummy half on his own 10-metre line to race through a hole in the Cook Islands defence before producing a no-look pass to Sivo who then raced half the field down the left flank, getting away from Tepai Moeroa to touch down out wide.

After going down to defeat to Papua New Guinea last week, Fiji kept their promotion hopes to the Pacific Cup alive by running in 10 tries against the Cook Islands.

However, the Bati are still relying on the Cook Islands beating Papua New Guinea next week in order for them to finish top of the Pacific Bowl tournament.

The PNG Kumuls the favourites to finish top to qualify for a play-off against the third-ranked team from the Pacific Cup in a promotion-relegation clash for the 2026 Pacific Championships.

Sivo will remain in the Fijian camp for the next couple of weeks before jetting off to England and linking up with his new Leeds team-mates for pre-season training later this year.

