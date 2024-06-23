Salford Red Devils player ratings as Marc Sneyd masterclass inspires St Helens win

Salford Red Devils strengthened their hopes of making the Super League play-offs thanks to a pulsating 20-18 victory over St Helens.

It is the Red Devils’ 10th win in 15 matches in Super League this season, and unsurprisingly given the manner of the result, there were a number of huge individual displays for the hosts. Love Rugby League was in attendance at the Salford Community Stadium: here’s the player ratings for a Salford side who continue to defy the odds.

Chris Hankinson – 8

The 30-year-old is naturally a centre, but is doing a pretty good job of filling the void left at fullback by the injured Ryan Brierley at the moment. Hankinson dropped a couple of balls, which he will probably be disappointed with when reviewing the game, but he was influential for Salford’s attack. He ran for more than 150 metres from 19 carries, and also got on the scoresheet.

Ethan Ryan – 7

The Ireland international produced a solid display, and is building up a good combination with his centre partner Nene Macdonald. He made 12 carries, which included one clean break.

Nene Macdonald – 9

The Papua New Guinea international has been top drawer for the Red Devils ever since his arrival. Macdonald racked up 161 metres from 19 carries, including an assist.

Sam Stone – 8

Tim Lafai was a late withdrawal due to injury, so his absence saw back-rower Stone used as a makeshift centre – and he didn’t look out of place. Stone made 22 tackles in a hard-working performance whilst making seven carries.

Deon Cross – 8

Cross is probably one of the most underrated outside-backs in Super League. He’s brilliant on his day. He bagged a brace, but perhaps more importantly for his team-mates, made 101 metres from 14 carries.

Chris Atkin – 7

You can stick Atkin anywhere on the pitch and he’ll probably deliver a 7/8 out of 10 performance. He’s probably been one of the most important players at Salford over the last couple of years because of his versatility.

Marc Sneyd – 9

Another day, another masterclass from Marc Sneyd. Unsurprisingly, his in-game kicking was on point again and that was probably the difference between the two sides. Sneyd is leading the way for Steve Prescott Man of Steel points for a reason.

Brad Singleton – 7

The Cumbrian prop has been a mainstay in Paul Rowley’s forward pack since his arrival at the Red Devils. He made eight carries and 17 tackles.

Joe Mellor – 8

Mellor has been electric for Salford in the hooking role in recent weeks. He has added plenty of zip, making nine carries against Saints, with seven of those coming from dummy half. Mellor was always solid in defence, too, making 27 tackles.

Shane Wright – 8

The hard-working Aussie probably doesn’t get the credit or praise he deserves. He can play pretty much anywhere in the forward pack and stood up well in the front-row against Saints, making nine carries and 34 tackles.

Loghan Lewis – 7

The Australian looks to be handy pick up for the Red Devils if his first couple of performances are anything to go by. He goes about his business quietly, but a real grafter in both attack and defence.

Kallum Watkins – 9

A vintage performance from Watkins, who has excelled since making the transition into the back-row. The England international didn’t only get on the scoresheet against Saints, but he made 13 carries and 24 tackles in the process.

Ollie Partington – 8

You know what you are going to get with Partington: he’s just a real hard worker in every game that he plays. He made 31 tackles and 12 carries in what was a typical display from the former Wigan prop.

Bench

King Vuniyayawa – 7

The Fiji international was steady in his first appearance for Salford since May 10, making six carries and 16 tackles.

Joe Shorrocks – 7

The former Wigan forward didn’t play as many minutes as he usually does but he was solid in the time he was on the field, making 10 carries, 13 tackles and two offloads.

Gil Dudson – 7

The Wales international has been good value since making his return to Salford on a season-long loan. He made 82 metres from 12 carries against St Helens.

Nathan Connell – 6

Connell, an academy product of the Red Devils, was brought onto the bench as part of Lafai’s withdrawal, with Loghan Lewis moving from the bench to back-row. Connell didn’t play many minutes but did nothing wrong in his time on the pitch.

