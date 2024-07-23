Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has provided an update on the fitness of a quintet of his players, including Australian stars Jai Field and Bevan French.

Field has been absent since the Cherry and Whites‘ Challenge Cup final triumph against Warrington Wolves on June 8.

The full-back played the full 80 minutes at Wembley as Wigan lifted the Challenge Cup for a record-extending 21st time, but in the aftermath, boss Peet revealed that he had suffered a hamstring injury early on in the contest under the arch, and scans revealed the damage was worse than first thought.

French in turn stepped in to fill the vacant full-back role, but in the Warriors’ captain’s run ahead of their recent derby day victory against St Helens, tore his own hamstring.

Wigan Warriors coach provides Jai Field injury update ahead of Warrington Wolves clash

Field‘s diagnosis was between six to eight weeks out of action, and when Wigan meet Warrington again – this time in Super League – on Friday night, it will be a day shy of seven weeks since the final which saw him pick up the injury.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Warriors boss Peet said: “Jai’s looking good, he’s pretty much in full training now, although he won’t play this week.

“(His return) will be in the next few fixtures after that.”

Meanwhile, French was expected to be out of action for around the eight-week mark, and a fortnight on, Peet confirmed that’s still the same.

The boss said: “Bevan’s timeframe hasn’t changed. He was running on a treadmill yesterday, and again, it’s just one stage at a time for him.”

Elsewhere youngster Tom Forber and experienced prop Mike Cooper are both currently sidelined.

Forber picked up an ankle strain while playing on loan in the Championship for Barrow Raiders, while Cooper failed a HIA in the early stages of a victory against neighbours Leigh Leopards earlier this month.

That was the forward’s second concussion in a short period of time, and he’s had to be referred on to specialists in that department.

Peet detailed: “Tom Forber’s around three weeks off and he’s just started doing some running now.

“And on Mike Cooper, it won’t be a case of me giving you a time on Mike. It’s just going to be monitoring him and going through the right checks with the specialists.”

Matt Peet provides update on off-contract veteran Willie Isa

Wigan’s longest-term absentee is veteran Willie Isa, who suffered a fracture dislocation injury to his ankle back in mid-April during a Challenge Cup tie against Castleford Tigers.

The 35-year-old is off-contract, and as things stand, faces an uphill battle to return to the field before that deal runs out at the end of this season.

Peet wasn’t able to comment on a potential timeframe for a return, but provided an update as follows: “Willie’s good, but it’s another one of those where it’s a lot of gradual improvements with Willie.

“He’s pushing as hard as he can in the gym and with his rehab.

“Some days he comes in and he’s making real progress, but then occasionally there’ll be a day when he pulls up sore.

“It’s such a big injury, it’s just a case of monitoring him day-by-day and week-by-week, but he’s in great spirits.”

