‘Home advantage’ is a phrase we hear a lot in sport, and rugby league is no different, with clubs pining for games in familiar territory in front of their own supporters. But just how much difference does it make?

We’re approaching that time in the season when those jostling in the upper echelons of the Super League table are desperate to finish in the top two for the reward of a play-off semi-final on home soil.

If it’s not top two, teams seek 3rd or 4th to ensure they at least have ‘home advantage’ as they take on the first hurdle in the play-offs.

And for those battling at the bottom, ask anyone involved in the game and they’ll tell you they’d much rather sit in the home dressing room than have to make a trip into ‘enemy territory’.

Below, we’ve ranked all 12 Super League clubs by how much they’ve made home advantage count so far this season…

‘Home advantage’: The 12 Super League clubs ranked

To do so, we’ve worked out each team’s points per game – at home and away, respectively.

We’ve then worked out how many more – or in some cases fewer – points per game they’ve accrued in their home games to this point in the season.

Where required, we’ve rounded tallies to two decimal places.

This is solely for Super League games, as you’d expect. No cup games have come into the reckoning.

So, without further ado…

12. Huddersfield Giants (-0.34)

Huddersfield pick up more points per game – on average – away than they do at the John Smith’s Stadium

Home PPG (4/7): 0.57

Away PPG (10/11): 0.91

Home advantage: -0.34

11. Warrington Wolves (-0.1)

Home PPG (14/10): 1.4

Away PPG (12/8): 1.5

Home advantage: -0.1

10. Castleford Tigers (+0.17)

Home PPG (8/10): 0.8

Away PPG (5/8): 0.63

Home advantage: +0.17

9. London Broncos (+0.22)

London’s only win so far this season came on home soil at Plough Lane

Home PPG (2/9): 0.22

Away PPG (0/9): 0

Home advantage: +0.22

= Hull KR (+0.22)

Home PPG (14/9): 1.55

Away PPG (12/9): 1.33

Home advantage: +0.22

7. St Helens (+0.4)

Home PPG (14/10): 1.4

Away PPG (8/8): 1

Home advantage: +0.4

6. Leeds Rhinos (+0.45)

Leeds have won six of their 10 home games in Super League so far this season

Home PPG (12/10): 1.2

Away PPG (6/8): 0.75

Home advantage: +0.45

5. Leigh Leopards (+0.47)

Home PPG (9/8): 1.13

Away PPG (6/9): 0.66

Home advantage: +0.47

4. Wigan Warriors (+0.55)

Home PPG (12/6): 2

Away PPG (16/11): 1.45

Home advantage: +0.55

3. Hull FC (+0.66)

Hull FC claimed their third home win of the season last weekend. They’re yet to win away.

Home PPG (6/9): 0.66

Away PPG (0/9): 0

Home advantage: +0.66

2. Salford Red Devils (+0.67)

Home PPG (14/9): 1.55

Away PPG (8/9): 0.88

Home advantage: +0.67

1. Catalans Dragons (+0.85)

Home PPG (16/10): 1.6

Away PPG (6/8): 0.75

Home advantage: +0.85

